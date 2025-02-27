Snoop Dogg Doesn’t Seem Too Fazed by Suge Knight Trying to Implicate Him in Tupac Shakur’s Murder

Snoop Dogg has no time for fake ones. The West Coast rapper is calmly addressing Suge Knight, who's implicating Snoop in Tupac Shakur's murder in a new interview. Knight claims Snoop is trying to bail out Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the alleged murderer, from jail.

Snoop Dogg Unfazed by Suge Knight's Accusations

On Monday (Feb. 24), The Art of Dialogue published an Instagram post showing a portion of an interview with Suge Knight from prison. During the conversation, Suge claimed Snoop was allegedly trying to put up money to get Keefe D free. Keefe D was arrested in 2023 for Tupac's murder, to which he's pleaded not guilty. Snoop saw the post and slid into the IG comments to address the accusations. "This ni**a want stop talking about me mad cuz I Own death row I realize your real lies," the rhymer wrote.

Apparently Snoop thinks Suge is upset that the rapper owns Death Row Records, the label Suge once cofounded. Snoop acquired Death Row, where he was once signed, in 2022. For someone being accused of killing one of hip-hop's greatest artists of all time, Snoop is definitely taking the accusations lightly. That's likely because this is not the first time Suge Knight has tried to connect Snoop to ’Pac's murder. Last year, Knight said Snoop "was a part of his downfall and exit," referring to Tupac's death.

The Art of Dialogue has been rolling out a series of interviews with Suge Knight on its YouTube page. On Feb. 22, in a video titled Suge Knight Gives Shocking Interview: Says 2Pac Was Setup, Calls Out Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Ray J & More, Suge accused Snoop Dogg of having a part in Tupac being murdered while speaking about singer Ray J.

“You [Ray J] brag about all these phone calls recorded,” Suge said. “You brag about how Snoop tell you and told you he’s a part of the people who put bread to kill ’Pac […] That’s why I say don’t mention Tupac’s name in none of your interviews, because you f**k with the muthaf**ka Snoop who said he had something to do with it. So, Snoop was involved in killing hip-hop best all-time artist you was involved in killing the best female vocalist [Whitney Houston] that ever did it."

On Feb. 24, in another video titled Suge Knight Says Snoop Is Secretly Trying To Bail Out Keefe D To Hide His Involvement In 2Pac Death, Suge made another surprising allegation that Snoop was getting Keefe D out of jail to prevent him from talking further about ’Pac's killing. According to Suge, he claimed Snoop Dogg never went to go see Tupac in the hospital when he was shot in Las Vegas because Snoop allegedly claimed that Tupac hated him during that time.

The interviewer asked Suge to clarify if he in fact was accusing Snoop of putting up money for Keefe D: "I want to make sure I'm hearing you correctly. You said that Snoop is trying to bail Keefe D out of prison?"

Suge went into a detailed explanation about what he meant. "Well, this the thing," Suge began. "First of all you got to understand, him, Puffy, Ray J, all them dudes, they got Puffy times, and apparently Keefe D is telling it all, you know what I mean? And the more he talked, the more they'll get hurt by the situation. So, I don't know where he get all the extra from, ’bout they had a conversation at the hospital and all that. That's absolutely not true, say less, if you know what I mean. But instead of saying less, since I been in here, Snoop and other people been having Keefe, trying to bail the guy out, Keefe D, ’cause he talking too much.

Ray J tryna do stuff for Puffy, ’cause they say he talking too much. They even had somebody talk to me and say, 'Hey, you can help him get free.' I said, 'Look, I don't have nothing to do with none of that and I'm not leaving prison to go to nobody county jail. To the point they were saying, 'Well, you can't leave and sacrifice a little bit in the county jail to stop that Black man from getting life?' Hell the f**k nah. I ain't wishing bad on him at all ’cause I don't wanna see nobody go to prison. And like I told you last time, ’cause I found out more details about certain things I probably would go to the Vegas County Jail if me and Keefe D were cellies. We had a good conversation, after I give him you know six upside his head, another six in his body and another two. Well, that definitely didnt happen... Snoop didn't go to the hospital. That's a lie."

Keefe D will go to trial on Feb. 9, 2026, for the alleged murder of Tupac. He was one of four people, along with Keefe D's nephew Orlando Anderson, Terrance Brown and Deandre Smith, who were accused of being in the car that fired the shots that killed Tupac.

The rapper was shot during a drive-by shooting while riding as a passenger in a BMW Suge Knight was driving near the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996. The West Coast MC died six days later after being hit four times by bullets. Knight was wounded in the head by bullet fragments but survived the shooting.

Check out what Suge Knight has to say about Snoop Dogg's connection to Keefe D and see Snoop fire back at Suge below.

