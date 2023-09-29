Arrest Made for Murder of Tupac Shakur – Report

Police have reportedly made an arrest in connection to the 1996 murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur.

Police Make Arrest in Tupac Murder Case

On Friday (Sept 29), the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department apprehended a man believed to be involved in the 27-year-old slaying of the rapper, according to The Associated Press. Police reportedly booked Duane "Keffe D" Davis on Friday morning. However, his exact charges have yet to be disclosed.

XXL has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

Arrest Comes Following Police Raid

The arrest comes after police executed a search warrant on Davis' home in connection to the cold case back on July 17. A few days later, more details about the raid were disclosed, revealing hard drives, computers, magazine articles and photos were seized from the home.

Duane Davis' Connection to the Tupac Murder

Tupac Shakur was shot in a drive-by near the Las Vegas strip on Sept. 6, 1996 following a Mike Tyson fight and died seven days later on Sept. 13, 1996. The shooting happened shortly after the rapper participated in jumping known Southside Compton Crip member Orlando Anderson, who is believed by some to be the shooter. Anderson was killed in 1998 in a non-related shooting. In 2011, reputed gang member Keffe Dee confessed to having knowledge of the murder of Tupac Shakur and revealed he was present during the shooting.