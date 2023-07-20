Las Vegas Police Seize Items From Home During Raid in Connection to Tupac Shakur Murder – Report

The search warrant recently executed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in connection to the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur reportedly resulted in several items being seized from a home.

Police Seize Items During Las Vegas Raid

New life was recently breathed into the Tupac Shakur cold case when police announced they'd executed a search warrant in Henderson in connection with the 26-year-old killing on Monday (July 17). On Thursday (July 20), TMZ reported the LVMPD raided a home following a tense standoff with the home's occupants. In video obtained by the celebrity news site from a neighbor, which can been seen below, a motorcade of S.W.A.T. and police vehicles can be seen slowly moving through a neighborhood at night. TMZ reports the raid occurred around 10 p.m. Neighbors heard police in front of the home yelling for the occupants to come out with their hands up.

ABC News reports hard drives, computers, magazine articles and photos were seized from the home. It is unclear if the occupants of the home were detained or arrested. According to Fox 5 Las Vegas, the house is owned by the wife of reputed gang member Duane "Keefe Dee" Davis, who has been tied to the murder for years.

XXL has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

Keefe Dee's Connection to the Tupac Murder

In 2011, Keefe Dee confessed to having knowledge of the murder of Tupac Shakur, who was shot in Las Vegas on Sept. 6, 1996 following a Mike Tyson fight and died seven days later on Sept. 13, 1996. The shooting was preceded by 'Pac participating in jumping Southside Compton Crip member Orlando Anderson in a casino following the fight. According to Keefe Dee's admission, he was in the car that rolled up next to Tupac and Suge Knight and he witnessed Anderson shoot and kill the beloved rapper. Anderson was killed in 1998 in an unrelated shooting.

See footage of the recent police raid in connection to the killing of Tupac Shakur below.

