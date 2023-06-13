Tupac Shakur’s Father Believes Son’s Alleged Killer Had Nothing to Do With Tupac’s Death, Alleges Government Involvement – Watch

Tupac Shakur's biological father, Billy Garland, says he believes his son's alleged killer actually had nothing to do with 'Pac's death. In fact, Garland alleges that the government had something to do with the hip-hop icon's murder.

On Sunday (June 11), The Art of Dialogue released another clip of their lengthy interview with Tupac Shakur's estranged father, Billy Garland. Throughout the segment, interviewer Delray Richardson questions Garland regarding his opinions on the late rapper's 1996 murder and the mysterious details surrounding it.

Tupac Shakur's Father Doesn't Believe Orlando Anderson Had Anything to Do With His Son's Death

After the Art of Dialogue interviewer explained to Billy Garland that in the years following Tupac Shakur's murder, Keffe D, the uncle of possible murder suspect Orlando Anderson, confessed to the government that he provided Anderson with the gun that ultimately led to the All Eyez On Me MC's death, 'Pac's dad offered up his thoughts on whether or not he believes Keffe's claims.

"Well, I think the key question there is the government," Tupac Shakur's father says at the 2:27-mark in the video below. "The government gave him [Keffe D] the deal. [Tupac] was being tailed by the government on the night of his assassination. He was being tailed by the government at Quad Studios. That's a known fact."

He continues: "I don't know this guy Keffe. Maybe he had to say that to get out of some issues. I don't know. I just know it looked like a setup to me. Somebody told this guy to stand there with the Death Row thing and it pursued to what we had. But I don't think he had anything to do with the death of my son. Not at all."

Why Was Orlando Anderson a Possible Murder Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Death?

On the night that Tupac Shakur was shot in Las Vegas, six days prior to his death on Sept. 13, 1996, 'Pac, along with then Death Row Records boss Suge Knight and other associates were involved in a fight with Orlando Anderson inside Caesar's Palace hotel and casino.

Despite the Los Angeles Police Department identifying Anderson as a possible suspect in the shooting that occurred hours later, Orlando was never arrested. Prior to Orlando Anderson's own murder in 1998, Tupac's Mother, Afeni Shakur filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the possible suspect. In 2017, Tupac's former bodyguard, Mob James, claimed that Anderson was indeed the killer.

Other Conspiracy Theories Surrounding the Murder of Tupac Shakur

While Billy Garland believes the government may have had something to do with his son's untimely passing, there are a few other conspiracies surrounding the murder of Tupac Shakur, a case that has never been solved.

It's been whispered throughout the decades that perhaps Tupac Shakur faked his own death based on the fact that there has been a litany of posthumous releases from the Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory artist. Additionally, in 2017, Suge Knight's attorney claimed that Knight, who was in the car with Tupac at the time of the shooting, was actually the intended target that night in September of 1996.

Tupac Shakur's Father Billy Garland Reacts to 'Pac's Lyrics on "Dear Mama"

Billy Garland's implication that Tupac's murder is not what it appears to be comes directly on the heels of another portion of his recent interview with the Art of Dialogue in which he opened up about being dissed by Pac on the hit song, "Dear Mama."

"At first, I was upset ’cause I’m trying to see you and, you know…but then it hit me," Garland said. "For one, I ain’t dead, so you really didn’t know me. Because if you would have known me, you would know that I wasn't dead. So I knew there that someone had lied to him from that point."

Garland went on to explain that when he found out Tupac Shakur had been lied to regarding his biological father's death, he "understands" Pac's thought process in the song's lyrics and can laugh about the record today.

Watch Tupac Skakur's Father Say He Believes His Son's Killer Had Nothing to Do With Tupac's Death and Allege Government Involvement Below