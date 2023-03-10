Yung Joc’s Intricate Portrait of Tupac Shakur Cut Into His Hair Resurfaces, Internet Reacts – Watch

Video footage of Yung Joc getting an intricate portrait of Tupac Shakur cut into his hair has resurfaced and the internet is definitely having some interesting reactions to it.

On Thursday (March 9), Yung Joc's incredibly talented barber, Rob The Original, hit up Instagram to relive the moment when he and the Atlanta rapper paid up some homage to a fallen hip-hop legend in the form of a fresh haircut back in 2019. In the Instagram video below, Rob The Original, shows off the results of a three-dimensional impressionistic portrait of Tupac Shakur he previously etched into Yung Joc's flawless fade.

Complete with rhinestones representing an earring and Tupac Shakur's iconic nose ring, Yung Joc displays his barber's take on Pac's portrayal of Roland Bishop, the character the late rapper played in the 1992 film Juice. Rob The Original even went so far as to shape a tuft of Yung Joc's hair into the same Gumby-style afro Tupac sported throughout the classic hip-hop crime flick.

"3D 2Pac portrait haircut on the homie @joclive [Yung Joc] #robtheorginal," the video clip's caption reads in a post that has since mustered up over 19,000 likes.

In the comments section of the Instagram video, fans of Yung Joc, Tupac Shakur and the skilled barber immediately reacted to Joc's resurfaced tribute with both wonder and humor at the same time. In fact, even celebrities like The Game and comedian Funny Marco chimed in when The Shade Room also reposted the clip.

"Ayooo, Joc like 'S**t the world ending anyway,' gimmie the Ayo Q," commented The Game.

young joc tupac shakur haircut theshaderoom/Instagram

Funny Marco replied: "This is SICK! (In my Katt Williams voice)."

young joc tupac shakur haircut theshaderoom/Instagram

Other Instagram users immediately mentioned the fact that a shopping plaza is a wild place for Yung Joc to have such an immaculate piece of art cut into his hair. They were also quick to identify the haircut as a direct representation of Tupac Shakur's character Bishop in Juice.

"Gettin that at the plaza is crazy," wrote one user.

Another chimed in with: "You got the juice now man."

"Bishop if he didn't die," a third social media user added.

young joc tupac shakur haircut robtheoriginal/Instagram

Others on social media brought plenty of jokes to the table, which are displayed below, including one from an Instagram user who comically pointed out that at the time, Yung Joc had two separate hairdos he needed to deal with—Tupac Shakur's afro and his own.

"Does he [Yung Joc] get charged for one haircut or for two?" the commenter wrote.

young joc tupac shakur haircut robtheoriginal/Instagram

This isn't the first time Yung Joc has been in the news regarding his hair. Aside from using his head as a vehicle to pay tribute to Tupac Shakur in 2019, the "It's Goin’ Down" spitter has become known for his unique hairstyle choices. Back in 2021, Joc was roasted across the internet for having another barber apply a fake beard. Most recently, in December 2022, Joc delivered on a bet by shaving his head bald when Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Watch Yung Joc Get a Portrait of Tupac Shakur Cut Into His Hair and See More of the Internet's Reactions Below

See Reactions to Yung Joc's Tupac Shakur Portrait Haircut