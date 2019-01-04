Yung Joc Challenges Usher to Hair and Fleek Hairstyle Competition

Yung Joc and Usher have found themselves in a hairy situation.

Usher debuted a new retro hairdo for New Year's Eve and it featured a matching look inspired by the Rat Pack. When he showcased his new do once again on Instagram Live for New Year's Day (Jan. 1), it became clear that his hair is here to stay even beyond the holiday festivities—but not without challengers. That's where Joc comes into play.

If you recall, Joc debuted a similar 'do just over two years ago, and was so proud of it, he created his own memes to roast himself and kept the look for over a year.

Apparently, this particular hair style is dubbed "Hair & Fleek," and now Joc is issuing a "King of Hair & Fleek" challenge to Usher to see who rocks the look best. The Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star posted a side-by-side image of himself and Usher with their retro hair, and asked his followers, "WHO IS THE REAL KING OF HAIR & FLEEK?"

Talking to TMZ on Friday (Jan. 4), Joc said Usher "needs to keep the look beyond just a transformation for his party if he even wants to be considered for the title." He actually wants to settle the debate in person with a live event and even has a date in mind, and has asked TMZ to reach out to Usher to make it happen. The singer has not yet responded.

Check out both hair styles and watch Yung Joc issue his Hair & Fleek challenge to Usher below.