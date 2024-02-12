Swizz Beatz Responds to Backlash for Usher and Alicia Keys’ Intimate Performance at 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Swizz Beatz is responding to backlash for Usher and Alicia Keys' intimate 2024 Super Bowl halftime show performance of "My Boo."

Swizz Beatz Addresses Usher, Alicia Keys Performance

On Monday (Feb. 12), Swizz Beatz hopped on Instagram and addressed the uproar made over Usher and Swizz's wife Alicia Keys getting very close during the performance of their duet "My Boo" at the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday night (Feb. 11).

"Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing!!!" Swizz captioned a carousel of photos of Alicia's cameo. "Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium. Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings."

Boosie BadAzz Calls Out Usher

Prior to Swizz Beatz addressing the performance, Boosie BadAzz called out Usher for what the Louisiana rapper deemed inappropriate behavior with Swizz's significant other during the set.

"@USHER ENOUGH IS ENOUGH BRO U NEED TO APOLOGIZE TO SWISS SHE MARRIED MY N***A I KNOW THAT WASNT PLANNED," Boosie captioned an Instagram posts of Usher hugging Alicia from the back during the performance.

Check out Swizz Beatz's response to backlash for Usher and Alicia Keys' intimate performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show below.

See Swizz Beatz's Instagram Post About Usher and Alicia Keys' Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance