Boosie BadAzz Thinks Usher Should Apologize to Swizz Beatz for Hugging Up on Alicia Keys During 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Boosie BadAzz thinks Usher needs to apologize to Swizz Beatz for hugging up on Alicia Keys during the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Boosie Calls Out Usher

On Monday (Feb. 12), Boosie called out Usher for what the Louisiana rapper deemed inappropriate behavior during Usher's 2024 Super Bowl halftime show performance of "My Boo" with Alicia Keys. Boosie took exception to Usher hugging up on Alicia from behind during one part of the song. In response, Boosie shared a photo of the performance on Instagram that can be seen below, which shows both singers laughing as Usher grabs Alicia by her waist.

"@USHER ENOUGH IS ENOUGH BRO U NEED TO APOLOGIZE TO SWISS SHE MARRIED MY N***A I KNOW THAT WASNT PLANNED," Boosie captioned the post.

Swizz Beatz Addresses Performance

Swizz Beatz has since addressed the performance and the uproar it caused.

Sharing a carousel of photos of his wife's cameo during the halftime show, he captioned the post, "Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium. Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings."

See Boosie calling out Usher for getting too close to Alicia Keys during their 2024 Super Bowl halftime show performance of "My Boo" below.

Read Boosie's Post Chastising Usher

See Swizz Beatz Addressing Backlash for Usher and Alicia Keys' 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance