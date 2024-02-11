Usher Performs ‘Yeah!’ with Lil Jon and Ludacris at 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher is performing his smash hit "Yeah!" during his 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, and even brought out Ludacris and Lil Jon.

Usher Performs "Yeah!" With Lil Jon and Ludacris

On Sunday (Feb. 11), Usher stepped out for his highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII halftime show at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The R&B singer ran through a plethora of his biggest hits, including his platinum hit single "Yeah!" with Lil Jon and Luda in tow.

Elsewhere during the show, Jermaine Dupri popped out for a moment to hype up the crowd before Usher dove into "Confessions," and Will.i.am turned up in a cyber suit to perform "OMG."

Usher's big halftime show comes a few months after Usher wrapped his Las Vegas Residency with a tearful last show on Dec. 3, 2023. He released his latest album Coming Home on Feb. 9, which features guest appearances from 21 Savage, Latto, The-Dream, Burna Boy and others.

Recent Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Last year, Rihanna performed 2023 SB halftime show and gave the crowd a medley of hits including "B***h Better Have My Money," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work" and "Umbrella." During the performance, she also revealed she was preggers to the world. The 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles featured Dr. Dre and friends—including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige—performing live.

Watch Usher perform "Yeah!" with Lil Jon and Ludacris at the 2024 Super Bowl below.

