Yeat, Lil Jon, Money Man and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

New music Friday is here once again as we move deeper into the first quarter of 2024. This week, a West Coast rapper with a cult following returns with his latest project, a rapper-producer known for turning up, turns down on a holistic level and a prolific Atlanta rapper drops his first release of the year.

Yeat Delivers 2093 Album

Yeat fans are rejoicing over the release of his new album 2093. Since appearing on Drake's For All the Dogs song "IDGAF" last October, the Portland, Ore. native has been building anticipation for the offering. Earlier this month, he teased collaborations with Childish Gambino and Drizzy on the project. Earlier this week, he let the cat out of the bag about his collab with Lil Wayne on the 22-track album's song "Lifestyle."

Lil Jon Drops Total Meditation Album

Turn down for what? To get connected with your inner chi, Lil Jon deviates from his normal high-energy offering to release the new album Total Meditation, the follow-up to 2022's Drunn City 3. The Atlanta rapper-producer, who is coming off a cameo performance at the 2024 Super Bowl, announced the 10-track album earlier this month to the surprise of many. "I've always kind of meditated a little bit," Jon recently told XXL, "but when I turned 50, started going through a lot of things. Started going through a divorce, I'm separated now, and all the emotions from the divorce and all that process was really getting to me. So, I found I had to start to go within to calm myself."

Money Man Releases Purple Heart 

Money Man drops off his first release of 2024, Purple Heart. After putting out three projects in 2023, the "24" rapper gets things going on Valentine's Day this year. The latest tape from the Atlanta rapper features 13 songs. There is only one guest appearance, by Memphis rhymer Moneybagg Yo on "Turnt."

Listen to new hip-hop projects this week from Jon Connor, T-Rell, Queen Key and more below.

  • 2093

    Yeat
    Take A Day Trip Recordings/Geffen Records
    

  • Total Meditation

    Lil Jon
    Lil Jon/Empire
    

  • Purple Heart

    Money Man
    Black Circle/Empire
    

  • Rich Off Head

    Queen Key
    Empressiv
    

  • Lafandar

    Heems
    Veena Sounds/Mass Appeal India
    

  • Beast Mode

    Joey Trap
    Young Rich Squad, LLC
    

  • III

    Jon Connor
    All Varsity Music Group
    

  • The Thinnest Line, Pt. 3

    !Mayday!
    Mayday Music LLC
    

  • Rell Play 2

    T-Rell
    T-Rell Music/Empire
    

  • Magic As Usual

    IcyTwat
    SIDDHI
    

  • Lonely Boy (Deluxe Edition)

    Scrim
    G59 Records
    

  • Speshal Machinery: The Ghronic Edition (Big Ghost Ltd. Version)

    Conway the Machine and Big Ghost Ltd
    TCF Music Group
    

  • God Got Me

    J. Stone
    25/8 No Breaks
    

