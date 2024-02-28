Social Media Personality Andrew Tate Asks If Diddy Was Having Sex With Meek Mill and Usher Following Allegations in New Lawsuit

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate is questioning if Diddy had sex with Meek Mill and Usher following allegations made in the latest lawsuit against Puff.

Andrew Tate Questions Details of New Diddy Lawsuit

On Wednesday (Feb. 28), Andrew Tate weighed in on the latest Diddy lawsuit brought forward by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, which accuses the Bad Boy Entertainment founder of sexual assault, harassment and several other damning allegations. In a post Tate shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, he reposted one of his tweets from December of 2023, which reads: "I am the most famous man in the world and avoid speaking to famous people because theyre all gay and weird."

He replied to his own post, "So P Diddy was having sex with Meek Mill and Usher?"

Neither Meek Mill nor Usher are named in the new lawsuit. However, Lil Rod claims Diddy told him he had sexual intercourse with a rapper and R&B singer whose names are redacted on the 73-page court filing. The rapper is characterized as "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj." The singer is listed as performing "at the Super Bowl and having a successful Vegas residency." Lil Rod also claims to have seen this same rapper "consorting with underage girls" on Diddy's yacht.

Meek Mill has yet to address the lawsuit.

Diddy Denies Allegations in Lawsuit

Diddy's attorney Shawn Holley has released a statement to XXL in response to Jones' lawsuit.

"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," the statement reads. "His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

Check out Andrew Tate questioning if Diddy had sex with Meek Mill and Usher below.

