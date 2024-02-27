Male Porn Star Claims He’s the Man in Sexually Explicit Photos Used for Latest Diddy Lawsuit Not Producer Stevie J

A male porn star is claiming he's the one pictured in sexually explicit photos used for latest Diddy lawsuit, not producer Stevie J.

On Monday (Feb. 26), music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed suit against Diddy, accusing the media mogul of sexual abuse and other crimes during their time working together from September 2022 to November 2023 on Diddy's The Love Album: Off The Grid.



Lil Rod's sprawling lawsuit, which was obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Feb. 27), contained numerous photos and other assets that the producer said he took in order to document the abuse he experienced. In one photo, Rod's attorney alleges producer Stevie J is pictured having sex with a Caucasian male that Diddy allegedly provided for Lil Rod.

However, an adult film star named D'Angelo "Knockout" Marquis is claiming on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is the one pictured in the suit and not Stevie J.

"This is crazy," Marquis wrote in a retweet of the picture in question from the lawsuit. He then added in separate tweets below, "That's me smh," and, "Yes I was at Diddy's party now what?"

Marquis also began retweeting numerous X users who also believed the pictured man to be the porn star.

Yung Miami Named in Lawsuit Filed by Man Suing Diddy for Sexual Assault

Among the flood of disturbing accusations against Diddy in this latest lawsuit, Lil Rod claimed that the cousin of Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Yung Miami, took part in the abuse.

Lil Rod claimed Miami's cousin, who was reportedly her assistant, sexually assaulted him in a bathroom on Nov. 23, 2022, in Miami. Diddy, Yung Miami's cousin and the City Girls rapper herself were all included in photos in the lawsuit allegedly moments before the assault occurred.

