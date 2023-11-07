Yung Miami Explains How She Got Diddy to Date Her

Yung Miami is explaining how she bagged Diddy.

Yung Miami Spills Tea on Diddy Relationship

On Nov. 3, Billboard News released a new interview with the City Girls who are in promotion mode for their new album RAW. During the sit-down, Yung Miami was asked how to bag a billionaire like Diddy. The South Florida rapper had an open answer.

"I don’t know ’cause people say that I wasn’t Diddy type," Caresha explains. "But clearly, I am. So, I think that you just be yourself because people, they gravitate towards real. Like, so many people try to be something that they not. You just got to be yourself. I’m just myself. I’m just that b***h and that’s how you just bag a n***a."

Diddy and Yung Miami's Relationship

Yung Miami and Diddy have been seeing each other off and on since 2021. In May, Diddy confirmed they were back dating at the 2023 Met Gala. Miami is no stranger to spilling tea about their relationship. In September, she opened up about Diddy's sexual prowess during an episode of the rap-mogul's new Love Radio with Apple Music. Last month, she insisted Diddy have never peed on her, after saying she likes when the Bad Boy head urinates on her during sex on a January episode of her Caresha Please! podcast.

See Yung Miam explaining how she bagged Diddy below.

Watch a Clip of the City Girls' New Interview With Billboard News