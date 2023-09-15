Diddy ‘Don’t Go to Sleep’ When It Comes to Sex, Yung Miami Says

Yung Miami and Diddy opened up about their sex life in the latest episode of the rap-mogul's new Love Radio with Apple Music.

Yung Miami and Diddy Talk Sex

On Friday (Sept. 15), Diddy and Caresha both shared a snippet of the latest episode of Love Radio on their Instagram feeds that shows the couple revealing intimate details about their sex life. In the clip, which can be seen below, the City Girls rapper asks Puff how many rounds he can go in the bed.

"You know," he responds.

"The people don't," she replies.

"You know," the Bad Boy founder responds. "What's the answer?" he adds.

"Let me tell y'all something," Yung Miami finally concedes. "This n***a don't go to sleep. I be like goddamn. I'ma tell y'all something, for real, for real, for real, I really thought that I was gon' make him tap out...This n***a don't go to sleep. I be like, 'You need to go to sleep.' You gotta be charged up like a Tesla."

Yung Miami and Diddy's Relationship

Yung Miami and Diddy have been dating off and on since 2021. Back in May, Diddy confirmed they were back dating at the 2023 Met Gala. Most recently, Yung Miami leaned into pregnancy rumors based on her 2023 MTV Video Music Awards outfit.

See Yung Miami and Diddy discussing their sex life below.

Watch a Snippet of the Latest Episode of Love Radio Where Diddy and Yung Miami Discuss Their Sex Life