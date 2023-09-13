Yung Miami Leans Into Pregnancy Rumor Based on Her 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Outfit

Yung Miami has sparked pregnancy rumors due to the dress she wore to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and the City Girls rapper is leaning into the speculation.

Is Caresha Pregnant?

On Tuesday night (Sept. 12), the stars were out at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Yung Miami was present and accounted for, and raised some eyebrows with her dress, which some people thought revealed a baby bump.

Yung Miami Fuels Pregnancy Speculation

Though Yung Miami did not confirm or deny the rumor, she is leaning into the gossip. Caresha reposted a tweet questioning if she is pregnant on X, formerly known as Twitter, which can be seen below.

Yung Miami has been dating Diddy off-and-on for the past couple years. Back in May, Diddy confirmed they are an item.

"Caresha, we're dating and we're just enjoying ourselves," Diddy says in a video chronicling their 2023 Met Gala prep. "This is what comes with dating me. Sometimes, we gotta hit that red carpet."

Last night, Yung Miami performed alongside Puff for his Global Icon Award medley set. Yung Miami already has a child with producer Southside, a girl who was born in 2019. She also has a child from a previous relationship.