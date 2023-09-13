Every Rapper on 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

Every Rapper on 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

Eugene Gologursky/Dimitrios Kambouris (2)/Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV (4)/Getty Images (2)

Hip-hop came through with plenty of fire ’fits to showcase on the red carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Rappers Dressed to Impress on 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

If there's one thing rappers know how to do at an awards show it's dress to impress. On Tuesday night (Sept. 12), rising artists, established rappers and lauded veterans graced the red carpet at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. From barely-there attire and tuxes to glittering gowns and avant-garde getups, the hip-hop community expressed themselves in a variety of different ways.

Read More: Saweetie Wears Flintstones-Looking Dress With Bones to 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and Fans Have Jokes

 

Read More: Doja Cat Performs 'Paint the Town Red' and More at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Take a look at all the rappers on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs below.

See All the Rappers on 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

Filed Under: Galleries, Gallery
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top