Saweetie Wears Flintstones-Looking Dress With Bones to 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and Fans Have Jokes

Saweetie showed up to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in a pre-historic-themed dress and fans have jokes about the Flintstones-looking getup.

Saweetie's 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Dress

The 2023 MTV VMAs is going down tonight (Sept. 12), live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The stars are out in their freshest threads and Saweetie has been turning heads with the dress she wore to the event. The ensemble features a floor-length sequenced pink dress that is being held together by two large fake bones. The Cali rapper explained the thought process behind the look during her cohosting duties on the red carpet.

"Shout out to Area. It's fresh off the runway," Saweetie explained. "I saw this like 48 hours ago. But the inspiration behind this is just fashion when it first started, caveman days."

Fans React to Saweetie's Outfit With Jokes

Fans have had hilarious reactions to Saweetie's wardrobe.

"I guess Saweetie has… A BONE-HER!" one person commented on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with over a dozen crying laughing emojis.

"Saweetie looking like an extra on the Flintstones with that bone dress. Are stylist on strike too?" another tweet reads.

"I want saweetie to take this dog bone off her dress," someone else posted.

Saweetie attends the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Jason Kempin/Getty Images loading...