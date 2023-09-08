This year, hip-hop has been thriving with some awesome collaborations between female rappers. As a result of their collabos, more female rappers are increasingly working together rather than competing against one another, which has strengthened their place in hip-hop.

One of the most talked about collaborations this year was between Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj on two of the biggest songs this year: "Princess Diana (Remix)" and "Barbie World." Both tracks locked in high chart positions on the Billboard Hot 100, coming in at No. 4 and No. 7 respectively. Then there's Latto and Cardi B, who joined forces for the remix of Latto's single "Put It On Da Floor." The Cardi B-assisted track is titled "Put It On Da Floor Again." Following the song's release, it peaked at No. 6 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, marking Latto's second and Cardi B's 20th top 20 hit.

Meanwhile, rappers like Lola Brooke, KentheMan and Sexyy Red have dropped some fire collabos in 2023, too. The latter artist scored a major feature with Queen Barbz on the remix of her viral hit, "Pound Town."

Overall, the women in rap are delivering some impressive bars when they unite. So XXL decided to highlight a playlist of some of the best collaborations between women in rap this year. Check it out below.