Here Are the Best Song Collaborations Between Female Rappers This Year
This year, hip-hop has been thriving with some awesome collaborations between female rappers. As a result of their collabos, more female rappers are increasingly working together rather than competing against one another, which has strengthened their place in hip-hop.
One of the most talked about collaborations this year was between Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj on two of the biggest songs this year: "Princess Diana (Remix)" and "Barbie World." Both tracks locked in high chart positions on the Billboard Hot 100, coming in at No. 4 and No. 7 respectively. Then there's Latto and Cardi B, who joined forces for the remix of Latto's single "Put It On Da Floor." The Cardi B-assisted track is titled "Put It On Da Floor Again." Following the song's release, it peaked at No. 6 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, marking Latto's second and Cardi B's 20th top 20 hit.
Meanwhile, rappers like Lola Brooke, KentheMan and Sexyy Red have dropped some fire collabos in 2023, too. The latter artist scored a major feature with Queen Barbz on the remix of her viral hit, "Pound Town."
Overall, the women in rap are delivering some impressive bars when they unite. So XXL decided to highlight a playlist of some of the best collaborations between women in rap this year. Check it out below.
"Barbie World"Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice
"Put It On Da Floor Again"Latto featuring Cardi B
"Don't Play With It (Remix)"Lola Brooke featuring Latto and Yung Miami
"Pound Town 2"Sexyy Red, Nicki Minaj and Tay Keith
"Kickin In"KenTheMan featuring Kaliii
"Hey Mickey!"Baby Tate and Saweetie
"Princess Diana" (Remix)Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj
"Area Codes (718 Remix)"Kaliii featuring Kenzo B
"Hood Rats"Sexyy Red and Sukihana
"Pretty Girls Walk (Remix)"Big Boss Vette featuring Coi Leray
"Keep Dat Part 2"iCandy featuring GloRilla, Kali and Big Boss Vette
"No Angels"Coi Leray featuring Lola Brooke
"Boom, Pt. 2"Mello Buckzz featuring Latto
"Wrong One"GloRilla featuring Gloss Up, Slimeroni, K Carbon, Aleza and Tay Keith
"Bongos"Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
"Point Me 2"FendiDaRappa with Cardi B