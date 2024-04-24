Tay Keith Says His Friends Criticized Him for Working With Sexyy Red

Tay Keith says his inner circle criticized him when he first linked up with Sexyy Red.

Tay Keith Says People Dragged Him for Working With Sexyy Red

On Monday (April 22), Billboard published an interview with Tay, who said everyone implored him not to work with Sexyy Red on her debut singles "Pound Town" and "SkeeYee."

"People were trolling the s**t out of me," Tay told the publication. "They were real-deal trolling me. It wasn’t much good feedback. It was coming from even people around me, 'What you doing?' I saw the potential. That’s as simple as it was, me believing in her."

Tay went on to talk about his current single with the St. Louis rapper, "Get It Sexyy," and said he knew it was a hit when he wrapped on the beat.

"When I finished the beat, I’m telling Sexyy, 'This the one. This the hit," Tay said. "I’m telling her team. I’m just knowing when I made it right there I’m like, 'This is the hit.'"

DDG Thinks Sexyy Red is One of the Best Female Rappers

Tay Keith isn't the only one swearing by Sexyy Red's talent, DDG said back in March that he thinks she's one of the best female rappers ever.

"Sexyy redd top 5 female rapper of all time," DDG posted on X, formerly known as Twitter on March 20.

Sexyy Red ended up responding to DDG's praise.

"Dey not gon like you fa dis one," she replied. Sexyy added a laughing emoji, seemingly acknowledging not everyone is quite on the same page about her talent just yet.

