Sexyy Red Claps Back at Joe Budden for Saying Drake Is Being Paid to Spend Time With Her

On Sunday (March 31), Sexyy Red responded to comments Joe Budden made on an episode of his The Joe Budden Podcast last week. Budden had theorized labels could be paying Drizzy to chill with up-and-coming rappers, and Sexyy Red had something to say about it.

"They so dumb," Sexyy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside XXL's reposting of Buddens' comments.

Drake and Sexyy Red have been spending a lot of time together lately, and Drake has made his love for the St. Louis rapper known. Back in March, Sexyy flexed all the gifts Drizzy has gotten her in recent weeks, including four Chanel bags in different colors and multiple stacks of cash.

Joe Budden made the comments on his podcast last Wednesday (March 28), and said he wasn't sure The Boy enjoyed hanging with the St. Louis rapper all that much.

"Respectfully, it sound like a n***a that could rap at that level that gets paid off of everybody's deal trying to rap," Budden said. "That’s what it sound like to me…Oh, you think he just like being around Sexyy Red that much?"

Budden added that he, "can name some more people," but wouldn't elaborate.

