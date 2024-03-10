Sexyy Red Shows Off All the Expensive Gifts Drake Got Her

Sexyy Red is a happy girl after showing off all the expensive gifts that Drake got her.

Drake Gifts Sexyy Red Chanel Bags and Money

Following the theme of his "Rich Baby Daddy" track, Drake gifted Sexxy Red with lavish Chanel bags and a generous stack of money. Sexxy, overwhelmed by the gesture, jumped on her Instagram page on Saturday (March 9) to share what Drizzy got her.

In a series of photos, which can be viewed below, the St. Louis rhymer is in the studio showing off three Chanel bags in pink, purple and black. In two other pics, Sexyy flaunts several stacks of $100 bills while holding the purses.

"Rich baby daddy gang [double hearts emoji] thank you for the money and purses [red heart emoji] I appreciate you @champagnepapi," Sexyy Red captioned the post.

Drake is a very generous guy.

Drake Jokingly Calls Sexyy Red His "Rightful Wife"

Drake has always been supportive of Sexyy Red since her breakout hit, "Pound Town" in 2023.

In July of 2023, after performing on his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage in New York, Drizzy spent some alone time with Sexyy backstage at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Drake shared a photo of their encounter, which you can see below, with Sexyy almost sitting on the 6 God's lap as he kisses her on the neck.

"Just met my rightful wife," Drake wrote on the pic, which he shared on his Instagram Story. Sexyy Red also shared a photo with her holding Drizzy's face while he sticks his tongue out at the camera. "I'm yo favorite rapper favorite rapper," she captioned her post.

Check out the lavish gifts Drake got Sexyy Red below.

See Sexyy Red's Lavish Gifts and Money From Drake

Watch Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy" Video Featuring Sexyy Red and SZA