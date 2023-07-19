Drake Calls Sexyy Red His ‘Rightful Wife’ While Showing Her Affection in New Photo

Drake called Sexyy Red his "rightful wife" in photos he recently shared on social media that show him hugged up with the "Pound Town" rapper.

Drake Shares Pictures With Sexyy Red

Drake is currently in the middle of four back to back performances at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. for his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage. Multiple hip-hop artists were in attendance at the show on Tuesday (July 18), including Lil Yachty, 2023 XXL Freshman Central Cee and Sexyy Red, who got some extra attention from Drizzy backstage. In photos of their encounter, which you can see below, Sexyy Red is almost sitting on Drake's lap as he kisses her on the neck.

"Just met my rightful wife," Drake wrote on the pic, which he shared on his Instagram Story. In a second photo, Sexyy Red is holding Drake's face while he sticks his tongue out at the camera.

"If my girl see y'all backstage being thirsty it's gonna be smokey," Drake wrote over the second pic.

Sexyy Red Reacts to Drake Photos

Sexyy Red also shared the same photos on her Instagram account. Using the moment to brag a little bit, she captioned the pictures, "I'm yo favorite rapper favorite rapper."

See photos of Drake and Sexyy Red showing PDA below.

See Drake Calling Sexyy Red His Rightful Wife While Showing Her Affection in the Photos Below