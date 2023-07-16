Sexyy Red Makes Appearance at High School, Chaos Erupts and She Responds to Backlash

Sexyy Red made an appearance at a high school when chaos broke out after hundreds of students jumped off the bleachers and rushed to greet the St. Louis rapper.

On Saturday (July 15), Sexyy Red hopped on her Twitter account and posted a video of herself making an appearance at a high school. In the clip, the "Pound Town" rapper is at a high school's gymnasium where hundreds of kids were sitting on the bleachers. When the doors opened, Red walks through and chaos erupts. Hundreds of students jumped off the bleachers and converged near the center of the court to greet her. Luckily, Red had a bodyguard to protect her but the crowd swarmed around her nonetheless. An announcer could be heard yelling into the microphone that he was shutting everything down because of the chaos. Watch it below.

Fans on Social Media Questioning School's Decision to Have Sexyy Redd Appear

Sexyy Red's video has been viewed over 5 million times on Twitter. But the clip has also sparked outrage from fans who felt that Red is inappropriate for a high school setting. Many people thought Red was performing at the school but that wasn't the case.

"Not sexyy red having an appearance at a high school. I just wanna know what principle approved that lol," wrote one fan.

Another commenter tweeted, "[I] like some of sexyy red songs but she shouldn’t be performing at any high school with those songs sorry [woman shoulder shrug emoji]."

A third person typed: "None of sexyy red's lyrics are high or middle school appropriate.

Imagine singing my coochie pink, my bootyhole brown in front of 13-17 year olds [three loudly crying emojis]."

Another user believe the brouhaha over Sexyy Red at a high school is much to do about nothing.

"Male rappers legit go to high schools all the time with their woman hating ass songs and y’all complaining about an old video of Sexyy Red going to a high school to give out prom money. What a dumb ass bunch," he wrote.

Sexyy Red Responds to the Backlash

Following the backlash, Sexyy Red slid in the comment section of a Shade Room blog post about her appearance at a high school. The 25-year-old rapper clarified that she didn't perform at the school and was there to do some charity work.

She wrote: "I actually didn't perform it was a prom week and I went up there to give the girls bundles and boys money for haircuts cause I remember when I needed help wit my prom stuff!"

The "SkeeYee" rhymer continued: "Pay attention to the fellas behind me with gags in their hands... shout @princebeautysupply for helping me make this happen [heart hand emoji and shaking hand emoji]. SEXYY LOVE DA KIDS."

Sexyy Red also responded to people on Twitter, writing, "Y’all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff[.]"

