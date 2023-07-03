Sexyy Red Goes Off After Getting Money Thrown at Her During Performance – Watch

Sexyy Red went off on the audience after money was thrown at her during her performance at the Wild Mustang Gentleman's Club in Detroit this weekend.

Sexyy Red Tells Crowd to Stop Throwing Money at Her During Performance

On June 30, Sexyy Red briefly paused her performance at the Wild Mustang Gentleman's Club in Detroit to tell a fan to stop throwing money in her direction, which can be seen below. In a clip posted by an Instagram page named Richtown Magazine, Sexyy Red is seen performing her new single, "SkeeYee," before a person in the crowd throws money at the back of her head. The 25-year-old rapper then stops her performance to tell the crowd to stop hitting her with the money.

"Aye, b***h, stop hitting me with the money, b***h," Sexyy Red declares.

Sexyy Red Addresses Crowd at Summer Smash for Throwing Objects at Her

This isn't the first time Sexyy Red has had to tell the audience to chill out with the antics. On June 24, Sexyy Red walked off stage during a performance at Lyrical Lemonade's 2023 Summer Smash festival after scolding the crowd for throwing stuff at her.

Amid Red's performance, people in the audience started tossing things in her direction. Sexyy Red warned people not to hit her, but unfortunately, no one listened. Before Red could really get into the performance of her new single, "SkeeYee," the rapper told the DJ to cut the song off early.

"I'm done!" she informed her DJ. "I'm done. They are throwing s**t."

Watch Sexyy Red go off after getting money thrown at her during her performance at the Wild Mustang Gentleman's Club below.

Watch Sexyy Red Go Off After Getting Money Thrown at Her During Performance Below