Travis Scott Brings Out Sexyy Red at 2023 Wireless Festival

Travis Scott surprised fans when he brought out Sexyy Red at the Wireless Festival in London over the weekend.

On Saturday (July 8), Travis Scott headlined day two of the 2023 Wireless Festival in London and had a big surprise for concertgoers. During his performance, the Houston rapper-producer brought out Sexyy Red to perform two of her viral hit songs.

In videos that are circulating online, Travis stopped the show briefly before introducing the St. Louis rapper to the London crowd. On cue, Sexyy performed her viral hit, "Pound Town," and did a split at the end—in Timberland boots, no less. But that's not all. Travis then requested that Red perform his favorite song of hers, "Skeeyee," which she did while the Astroworld creator danced along and did the skiing hand gesture with her.

Travis and Sexyy continued the party after the Wireless Festival. IN the video below, the pair were rocking it out at a club hosting a Wireless Festival after-party. For Sexyy Red, getting the ultimate cosign from LaFlame is a big deal.

Travis Scott's Concerts Causes Earthquakes

Well, not quite. Last month, Travis Scott performed in front of 80,000 people at the La Maura racetrack in Milano, Italy. According to a local news report, the music and the massive crowd were so loud that it caused the ground to shake in an adjacent neighborhood.

Neighbors in the city thought it was an earthquake, but it wasn't. In the news outlet's video report, it showed how toys on a table were vibrating and house plants shaking. Although the sound waves from Travis' concert made household items shake, there was no reported damage. Watch the clip below.

See video of Travis Scott bringing out Sexyy Red during a recent performance below.

Watch Travis Scott and Sexyy Red's Full Performance at the 2023 Wireless Festival Below