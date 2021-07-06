Here Are 20 Signs You’re a Travis Scott Fan

With the success and accolades Travis Scott has earned throughout his career, he still prefers to stay out of the spotlight. He'd rather his music speak for him. While the rapper may be known as Kylie Jenner's significant other to people outside hip-hop circles, his artistry and creativity is more important than the celebrity stature that has also brought him into the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Musically, Travis is gifted. From rapping to producing to arranging the right kinds of artists on songs to help bring his art to another level, La Flame does it all. His early stint as part of Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music resulted in production work on the label's 2012 compilation project Cruel Summer and ’Ye's 2013 album, Yeezus. Two years later, Travis' 2015 debut album, Rodeo, marked his major label arrival as a solo artist. In 2016, the Houston MC dropped his second effort, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, to glorious reviews.

One of his more celebrated albums, 2018's Astroworld, is a phenomenal rap project that earned him two 2019 Grammy Awards nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song for the Drake-assisted banger "Sicko Mode." The effort inspired a tour and annual festival that is all the rage.

Travis' fans, affectionately called Ragers, are very supportive of this music as well as his sneaker and brand collaborations. Whenever La Flame drops a new Nike shoe collab, it sells out within minutes. That goes for T-shirts and other merch he promotes on his official website.

The rhymer, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, has become a marketing genius in recent years. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Houston-bred artist managed to net himself $100 million through branding deals with McDonald's, Sony PlayStation, the Fortnite video game and more. If his name is attached to it, the kids will buy it.

Outside the music, Travis puts the people first. Through his Cactus Jack Foundation, the rapper-producer is using his platform to help others. "My agenda is to give everyone like me a voice and opportunities," he told XXL in 2019.

Since he's got one of the most loyal fan bases in the game, XXL highlights some of the ways La Flame's Ragers are following in his footsteps. Check out 20 signs you're a Travis Scott fan below.