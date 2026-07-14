Travis Scott Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Yacht Fight – Report

UPDATE (July 14):

Attorney Bradford Cohen, who handled the criminal charges in connection with this case, has released the following statement to XXL about the civil lawsuit:

"We are currently not representing Mr. Scott on this frivolous civil lawsuit. We very clearly beat all the criminal charges that were filed against Mr. Scott that evening because they had no basis in law or fact. He was never charged, nor was he even accused of a battery that evening. He was arrested for Disorderly Intox. and Trespassing. This case is nothing more than an attempt at a money grab and I believe they will not be successful. In fact I would counter sue for the breach of contract by the Capt. , crew and owner of the yacht."

ORIGINAL STORY (July 14):

Travis Scott faces a lawsuit over an alleged yacht fight after police dropped charges in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday (July 14), TMZ reported that employees of the boat charter service are suing La Flame. According to court documents obtained by the celebrity news site, the plaintiffs claim Travis chartered a boat in Miami in June of 2024, but became irate when the captain would not let him take out the jet skis, because Travis was intoxicated.

Travis then allegedly told the captain to dock the boat, before the rapper left and returned around 30 minutes later and was extremely confrontational. The captain says he then decided to end the ride, which angered Travis, who supposedly attacked the captain and threatened to kill him.

The suit claims Travis also assaulted multiple yacht employees who attempted to intervene and leave before police arrived and removed Travis from the boat. The workers are now suing the rapper for battery, assault, false imprisonment and more, and are seeking unspecified damages.

Travis was initially arrested in June of 2024 and charged with two counts of disorderly intoxication and trespassing. At the time of his arrest, Travis' attorney, Bradford Cohen, insisted that no fight took place.

"There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution," he told XXL.

Two months later, all charges were dropped by prosecutors.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's rep and attorney for comment.