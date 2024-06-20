Travis Scott Arrested for Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in Miami

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing.

Travis Scott Arrested in Florida

On Thursday morning (June 20), Travis Scott was booked by the Miami Beach Police Department. According to police records obtained by XXL, the Texas rapper was taken into custody at the Miami-Dade County Jail around 4:30 this morning. He faces two counts of disorderly intoxication and trespassing and has been granted a $650 bond.

Details of Arrest

According to a police affidavit obtained by XXL, the incident occurred shortly after midnight when the owner of the charter boat Scott was on requested him to leave. The boat owner claims Travis "became irate screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more." Police were then called. They claimed to smell alcohol on Scott's breath. After escorting Travis to his awaiting vehicle, during which police claim he continued to cuss at charter boat occupants, the rapper reportedly ordered one of his bodyguards to exit the vehicle. Scott then added the comment, "If he gets in the vehicle he's gonna catch a fade."

A short time later, Scott tried to return to the vessel and began yelling and screaming obscenities once again. Scott later admitted to police he'd been drinking and stated, "its Miami." The Utopia rapper was subsequently booked.

Travis Scott has since reacted to the arrest on social media. He shared a photoshopped image of his mugshot via his Instagram Story that shows him with sunshades and earbuds.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's team and the Miami Beach Police Department for comment.

Check out Travis Scott's reaction to being arrested in Miami below.

See Travis Scott's Photoshopped Mugshot

Travis Scott reacts to new arrest in Miami. travisscott/Instagram loading...