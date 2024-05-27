Old Essay Written by a Teenage Travis Scott Surfaces, He Talks Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Ye and More

Travis Scott was a huge hip-hop buff even in his teenage years. In an old college essay that surfaced online, the famed rapper-producer wrote about Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Ye and more.

Travis Scott Writes About G.O.O.D Music, Big Sean, Big Sean and More

On Sunday (May 26), Travis Scott's 2009 college essay about G.O.O.D Music record label members Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Ye and more was leaked on social media. The Houston rhymer, who attended The University of Texas at San Antonio and dropped out during his sophomore year, penned a 4-page paper in December of 2009 to what seems to be his English teacher. In the essay, which can be seen below, Travis Scott explained that although Big Sean and Kid Cudi had different approaches to their music, they shared a love for hip-hop.

"Good Music is known all around the world," Travis Scott wrote in the essay's first sentence. "Rappers such as Big Sean and Kid Cudi are well-known rappers that had similar lifestyles but different messages. What they had in common carried them an opportunity to get sign to an multi-million dollar company called G.O.O.D MUSIC."

According to Travis' following excerpt, Big Sean and Kid Cudi's passion for rhymes led them to bet on themselves and blindly approach Kanye West for an opportunity to get recognized and signed.

"Both of these rappers had enough courage to step up to the famous Kanye West and rap there heart which led them to instant success," Travis continued. "Even though these two moguls are sign to the same label and are part of the same music family there styles and there background are different but they were brought together by a beautiful sound we call music."

After, La Flame gave a background story about Cudi and Sean Don's upbringing and explained how they caught Ye's eye. The overarching theme in Travis' paper is for people to create their own opportunities instead of waiting for one.

"Success is not something that is giving out," the 33-year-old artist wrote in his last paragraph. "You must go out and take what you want."

The G.O.O.D Music record label was founded by Ye in 2004.

Ye Performs During Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Tour

Ye and Travis Scott seem to still have a close-knit relationship after all these years. In February of 2024, Ye joined the artist on stage during Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Tour stop in Orlando, Fla. In the video, which can be seen below, the Yeezy founder performed "Runaway," "All of the Lights" and "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1."

Sometime later, Ye was joined by Ty Dolla $ign and Bump J to perform their "Vultures" single.

In August of 2023, Travis Scott brought out Ye during his tour stop at Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy, as well. Before bringing Ye out, he praised him for sticking by him through thick and thin. The visual can be seen below.

Take a look at Travis Scott's college essay below.

See Travis Scott's Old Essay Where He Talks Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Ye and More

Watch Ye Perform "Runaway," "Vultures" and More at Travis Scott's Concert

Watch Travis Scott Bring Out Kanye West to Perform During His Circus Maximus Tour