Jackboys or Jacked Beats? Travis Scott Under Fire for Sampling Spat With Electronic Band Pixel Grip

Electronic music group Pixel Grip is accusing Travis Scott of copyright infringement for sampling one of their songs without permission on the new Jackboys 2 album.

Pixel Grip Claims Travis Scott Swiped Their Track

On Monday (July 14), the day after J2 was released, Pixel Grip called out La Flame on social media for swiping portions of their 2021 song "Pursuit" on the track "Kick Out" without compensation or credit.

"Travis Scott sampled 'Pursuit' (without permission) in his new song 'Kick out,'" the post reads. "I just can't stop thinking about who else [is] extremely famous or powerful in music knows about us and even actively likes our music but refuses to throw us a f**king bone."

Pixel Grip calls out Travis Scott.

"I almost understand not clearing a sync from like a random 99cent record from 50 years ago at a thrift store," they added in a follow-up post. "We are active. and hungry. and spinning the wheels on the ground to trying to make a career out of thin air with only underground support...Even just mentioning our name or putting us on a playlist or posting us to his Instagram story or anything could’ve been a really big moment for us."

Pixel Grip calls out Travis Scott

What Is Travis Scott Doing About the Accusations?

The group tells CBS New Chicago that since the release of the song, Scott's co-producer Sean Momberger sent them a note saying the label would reach out to square things away.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's team for comment.

How Similar Are the Two Songs?

Pixel Grip's "Pursuit" was released in 2021 and features dark synths over bouncing house drums. Travis Scott and Jackboy's "Kick Out" appears to use the exact synth patterns used in "Pursuit," but they are slowed and pitched down slightly.

Check out Travis Scott's "Kick Out" and Pixel Grip's "Pursuit" below.

Listen to Travis Scott and Jackboys' "Kick Out

Listen to Pixel Grip's "Pursuit"