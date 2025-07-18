Travis Scott and Jackboys, Joyner Lucas, Benny The Butcher and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The big hip-hop releases keep rolling in for the month of July. This week, one of the game's heavy hitters returns with his crew in tow, a New England spitta drops his new LP amid an international rap battle, a lyricist from Buffalo puts out a seasonal sequel and more.

Travis Scott and Jackboys Drop Jackboys 2 and Deluxe

The gang's all here. Travis Scott brings the Jackboys—Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, Chase B and Wallie The Sensei—back for a sequel to their chart-topping 2019 Jackboys compilation album. Released on Sunday (June 13), the new album features a star-studded list of guest appearances, including Future, Playboi Carti, GloRilla, Youngboy Never Broke Again and more. On Wednesday (July 16), the ’Boys put out a deluxe with three more tracks, one of which features Yeat. It's lit!

Joyner Lucas Doubles Back With ADHD 2 Album

Joyner Lucas is back in his bag. After announcing the album in March, the Massachusetts rapper delivers on releasing the new album ADHD 2. Joyner taps DaBaby, Big Sean, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign and more on the new release, which he is calling "the greatest album of 2025." The album comes as Joyner is embroiled in an international battle with Skepta, after accepting the U.K. rapper's challenge to clash. On Wednesday (July 15), Joyner dropped the Skepta diss "Nobody Cares."

Read More: July 2025 New Music Releases

Two months after releasing his Excelsior project, Benny The Butcher is back cheffin' on the new album Summertime Butch 2. The follow-up to the 2024 release of the same name, the sequel is 12 songs long. Westside Gunn, G Herbo, OT The Real and more appear on the offering. SB2 is scored by production from Mike Will Made-It, Bink!, Daringer and others.

Check out all the new projects that dropped this week from Raekwon, Gelo, Loe Shimmy and more below.

Get our free mobile app