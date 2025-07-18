Travis Scott and Jackboys, Joyner Lucas, Benny The Butcher and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Travis Scott and Jackboys, Joyner Lucas, Benny The Butcher and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Twenty Nine Music Group/Tully / Cactus Jack Records / Black Soprano Family

The big hip-hop releases keep rolling in for the month of July. This week, one of the game's heavy hitters returns with his crew in tow, a New England spitta drops his new LP amid an international rap battle, a lyricist from Buffalo puts out a seasonal sequel and more.

Travis Scott and Jackboys Drop Jackboys 2 and Deluxe

The gang's all here. Travis Scott brings the Jackboys—Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, Chase B and Wallie The Sensei—back for a sequel to their chart-topping 2019 Jackboys compilation album. Released on Sunday (June 13), the new album features a star-studded list of guest appearances, including Future, Playboi Carti, GloRilla, Youngboy Never Broke Again and more. On Wednesday (July 16), the ’Boys put out a deluxe with three more tracks, one of which features Yeat. It's lit!

Read More: Hip-Hop's Biggest First-Week Sales for Projects in 2025

Joyner Lucas Doubles Back With ADHD 2 Album

Joyner Lucas is back in his bag. After announcing the album in March, the Massachusetts rapper delivers on releasing the new album ADHD 2. Joyner taps DaBaby, Big Sean, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign and more on the new release, which he is calling "the greatest album of 2025." The album comes as Joyner is embroiled in an international battle with Skepta, after accepting the U.K. rapper's challenge to clash. On Wednesday (July 15), Joyner dropped the Skepta diss "Nobody Cares."

Read More: July 2025 New Music Releases

Two months after releasing his Excelsior project, Benny The Butcher is back cheffin' on the new album Summertime Butch 2. The follow-up to the 2024 release of the same name, the sequel is 12 songs long. Westside Gunn, G Herbo, OT The Real and more appear on the offering. SB2 is scored by production from Mike Will Made-It, Bink!, Daringer and others.

Check out all the new projects that dropped this week from Raekwon, Gelo, Loe Shimmy and more below.

XXL logo
Get our free mobile app

  • Jackboys 2

    Travis Scott and Jackboys
    Cactus Jack Records
    loading...

  • ADHD 2

    Joyner Lucas
    Twenty Nine Music Group/Tully
    loading...

  • Summertime Butch 2

    Benny The Butcher
    Black Soprano Family
    loading...

  • The Emperor's New Clothes

    Raekwon
    Ice H2o Records/EMPIRE
    loading...

  • Rockstar Junkie

    Loe Shimmy
    Rebel/.gamma
    loading...

  • Kanii EP

    Kanii
    Masked Records/Warner Records
    loading...

  • A Leauge of My Own

    Gelo
    Def Jam
    loading...

  • S.O.U.L.

    Ace Hood
    Hood Nation Records
    loading...

  • Grady Baby: Gangsta Grillz

    Anycia
    Anycia/UnitedMasters
    loading...

  • Rest in Bass

    Che
    2025 Che
    loading...

See 50 of the Greatest Hip-Hop Album Covers

Filed Under: Ace Hood, Anycia, Bangers, Benny The Butcher, Chase B, Che, Don Toliver, Gelo, Joyner Lucas, Kanii, loe shimmy, Raekwon, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, Travi$ Scott, Wallie The Sensei
Categories: Music, New Music, News

More From XXL