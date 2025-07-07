Skepta vs Joyner Lucas – A Rap Battle Challenge to American Rappers Heats Up Fast

Skepta and Joyner Lucas are prepared for a rap clash. The two MCs are trading shots online after Skepta challenged American rappers to a battle last week.

Skepta Challenges American Rapper to Rap Battle

On July 3, the U.K. rapper set things in motion after announcing on X that he wants to take on a U.S. rapper on wax. He proposed multiple battles between U.K. and U.S. artists.

"I wanna clash an American rapper anyway, finally get this UK/US rap debate sorted," Skepta tweeted below. "The average American rapper don’t even listen to UK rappers, but we’ve listen to them (for years) and that is exactly why the UK can’t lose."

Joyner Lucas Steps Up to Go Against Skepta

On July 4, Joyner Lucas stepped up to the challenge against Skepta.

"The moment I’ve been waiting for," Joyner replied to Skepta's post. "Say the word, Joyner Lucas vs @Skepta #UKvsUS."

Joyner Lucas Taunts Skepta

Joyner added some spice to the proposed lyrical squabble by taunting Skepta on X on Sunday (July 6). In the post, Joyner shared a video of comedian Aries Spears mocking U.K. MCs. Skepta responded to the post: "I was wondering who’s perspective you were gonna diss me from, never would have guessed Aaron Spears [crying laughing emoji]."

Skepta Responds to Joyner Lucas Calling Him Out

Skepta again responded by sharing a video reacting to Joyner's posts.

"I wasn't even gonna reply," Skepta says below. "But I'm a rapper's rapper, I'm gonna honor and respect the fact that you stood up and said something."

"When I drop my diss track for Rocky, I'm gonna give you two bars," he adds. "And make one of the young Gs just rub you off. I didn't do the work I did for Joyner Lucas to be saying my name anyhow."

He later clarified in a tweet that he does not have been with A$AP Rocky.

"It’s not beef, Rocky is my family," Skepta posted. "Rap is a sport, same way we have dissing matches on the block we can do it on record."

See Joyner Lucas and Skepta's back and forth below.

