Joey Badass, Westside Gunn, OMB Peezy and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

August is closing out strong on the music tip. This week, one of New York's dopest MCs comes through with his first album since 2022, Buffalo's king curator doubles back with a sequel, a Cali rapper with Southern roots puts a spin on a popular book series and more.

Joey Bada$$ Drops Lonely at the Top Album

After using the last few years to pad his acting credits, Joey Bada$$ is back in album mode. The Brooklyn bar-layer spent the first part of 2025 sparring in a bi-coastal rap battle. Today, he releases the new album Lonely at the Top. The 11-track LP features guest spots from Westside Gunn, Ty Dolla $ign, Ab-Soul, Rapsody and more. In promotion of the album, Joey will be embarking on the Dark Aura Tour along with Ab-Soul and Rapsody in October.

Westside Gunn Releases Heels Have Eyes 2 Project

A new Westside Gunn project is never too far away. This week, Flygod delivers the sequel to the April EP, Heels Have Eyes. The latest version contains 12 songs and guest appearances from Benny The Butcher, Stove God Cooks and others, and production from Conductor Williams, Harry Fraud, DJ Mugs and more. "NOBODY SHIT SOUND LIKE THIS," West recently commented online about the new offering.

OMB Peezy Delivers Diary of a Crashout Album

OMB Peezy puts out his first release of 2025, Diary of a Crashout. Coming in at 18 songs, DOAC features cameos from YFN Lucci, Vory, Roddy Ricch and Kocky Ka. Peezy previewed the album with the singles "Magic" and "Fall Down." The latest release follows 2023's Le'Paris.

Check out all the new releases this week from Key Glock, Duke Deuce and more below.

  • Lonely at the Top

    Joey Bada$$
    Columbia
  • Heels Have Eyes 2

    Westside Gunn
    Griselda Records/Roc Nation
  • Diary of a Crashout

    OMB Peezy
    Overkill/Hitmaker Music Group/HItmaker Distro
  • Glockaveli: All Eyez on Key

    Key Glock
    Paper Route Empire/Republic
  • STANS (The Official Soundtrack)

    Eminem
    Shady/Aftermath/Interscope
  • Kiari: Offset (The Visual Album)

    Offset
    Motown/UMG
  • The Re-Up

    Rakim
    Holy Toledo Productions/Compound Interest
  • No Validation

    Che Noir and The Other Guys
    Poetic Publishing
  • Rebirth

    Duke Deuce
    Made Man Movement/Hitmaker Music Group/Hitmaker Distro
  • Baby Whoa 2

    Glokk40Spaz
    TTBRxBLV
  • The Underdogs

    Pitbull and IAmChino
    Mr.305 Records
  • Skepta .. Fred EP

    Skepta and Fred Again
    Epic/Big Smoke Ltd/Fred Gibson/Warner Music UK Limited
  • Wake Up Supa

    D Smoke
    Woodworks Records/Death Row Records
