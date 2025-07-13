Travis Scott and Jackboys Release Jackboys 2 Album

The Jackboys are back as Travis Scott and crew release their second label compilation, Jackboys 2.

Travis Scott Drops Jackboys 2

On Sunday (July 13), LaFlame brought the gang back together to drop the sequel to their 2019 compilation, Jackboys. Travis, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Chase B, SoFaygo and Wallie The Sensei deliver 17 songs on the offering. Bun B hosts the project.

The new album has been teased by the ’boys since earlier this year. In January, Don Toliver sparked interest in the new project when he posted the trailer for the first album on his Instagram Story. In March, Travis shared a teaser for the new on social media. In April, Travis teased the release again with the tweet: "Jackboys album brazy I just threw up. Certified." On May 1, he shared a trailer for the group project along with a snippet of one of the track.

The crew ramped up anticipation in July, with multiple promo clips featuring 21 Savage, GloRilla, Waka Flocka Flame, Kodak Black and more being shared online. On Monday (July 7), the ’Boys put out the song "2000 Excursion." On Thursday (July 10), Travis revealed the album would drop on July 13.

The timing of the album doesn't seem to be coincidental. The project arrives two days after the Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out album. Pusha T dissed Travis on the song "So Be It" in June. Travis has yet to strike back on wax. But snipping album sales from Clipse by dropping on the same day may be his greatest form of getback.

Travis appears to address the beef on the song "Champain & Vacay," where he raps, "Man I swear these old ni**as kill me/Made a 100 off pushin' T, now my phone on DND."

Along with the album, Travis is releasing an accompanying film of the same name, which is directed by Harmony Korine. The original Jackboys album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition to the new Jackboys 2 album, Travis Scott is reportedly working on his next solo project, the follow-up to 2023's Utopia. He teased the offering during a March interview with French art, fashion and culture magazine Numéro Homme.

"My new project is as crazy as it gets," Travis revealed. "But for the moment, I still have to keep it a secret."

Check out Travis Scott's and Jackboys' Jackboys 2 compilation below.

Travis Scott and Jackboys' Jackboys 2 Tracklist

1. "JB Radio"

2. "Chaimpain & Vacay"

3. "2000 Excursion"

4. "Kick Out"

5. "Dumbo"

6. "MM3"

7. "Velour"

8. "Contest"

9. "ILMB"

10. "Where Was You

11. "No Comments"

12. "Beep Beep"

13. "PBT"

14. "Shane"

15. "Outside"

16. "Can't Stop"

17. "Florida Flow"

Stream Jackboys 2 Album

