Travis Scott is doing his part to help with the natural disaster in California by reportedly donating proceeds from merch sales from his new song to wildfire relief efforts.

Travis Scott Donates to Wildfire Relief Efforts

More and more rappers are assisting with wildfire relief efforts by lending time and money. La Flame is the latest hip-hop artist to contribute to the cause. On Monday (Jan. 20), TMZ reported the Texas rapper has pledged to donate the money made from the merch sales from his new song "4x4" to help those impacted by the tragic Southern California fires.

The new track was debuted during Travis' performance at the College Football Playoffs National Championship game on Monday. In conjunction with the release, Travis put out themed Los Angeles Fire Department merch and a CD version of the track for sale on his website. Specifically, sales will go to Direct Relief - California Wildfire Response Fund.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's team for comment.

Read More: Rappers Share Their Thoughts and Ways to Help During Devastating California Wildfires

Rappers Lend a Helping Hand to California Fire Relief

Several rappers are assisting Los Angeles communities impacted by wildfires. Snoop Dogg and Tyler, The Creator gave away clothes from their respective L.A.-based clothing stores. The Game, Trae Tha Truth, Denzel Curry and others have been outside in L.A. passing out clothes, supplies and other necessities.

The death toll from the California wildfires has risen to 27. Nearly 14,000 structures have been destroyed. Some hip-hop artists have been directly affected by the fires. Kid Cudi had to evacuate his home. Producer Madlib's home was burned down.