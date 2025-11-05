Man Describes His Sister Dying in Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tragedy

A man whose sister died at Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival is telling his harrowing story four years later.

On Wednesday (Nov. 5), Rolling Stone published an article where Astroworld Festival survivor Tyler Dubiski recounted attending the fateful festival with his sister Madison and a group of friends on Nov. 5, 2021.

"At the end of Lil Baby’s set, we decided to walk over to the other stage to get a good spot for Travis," Tyler remembers. "The countdown clock still had about an hour and 30 minutes on it. We were just relaxing, hanging out, and talking. Around the 30-minute mark, you could feel it getting packed and pressured. People were throwing toilet paper rolls and full beer cans. The tension was rising, but it wasn’t anything scary at first, until the crowd started pushing forward from every direction. We were right in the middle of the front section, basically."

Tyler says the crowd began to push forward in anticipation of Travis's set, which caused a wave of people to be crushed.

"Then it felt like everyone pushed back, really hard, and people started falling," Tyler adds. "My sister fell, and I was trying to pick her up, but I couldn’t get her off the ground. People were on top of each other. Then another push happened, and I lost her."

After Tyler and a few of his friends made it out, he began to call and text his sister, to no avail. He eventually found out she was at a nearby hospital. When he arrived, he was told Madison did not make it.

Madison's family has since launched the Pink Bows Foundation, whose mission is to reduce risk and increase safety at live events.

Madison was one of 10 people who died during the concert when a crowd surge caused compression asphyxia. In July of 2023, Travis Scott was cleared of criminal charges in connection with the mass-casualty event. In the years since, Travis and Live Nation have settled nearly 100 personal injury lawsuits related to the tragic concert.

Watch Video of Madison's Family Talking About Their Foundation in Her Honor