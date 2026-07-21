Video Shows Fight Before Travis Scott and New York Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson Removed From Club Following Bottle-Throwing Incident – Report

Video has surfaced showing the club brawl that led to Travis Scott and the New York Knicks' Jordan Clarkson reportedly being removed from the venue over the weekend.

On Tuesday (July 21), TMZ obtained video of the incident, which reportedly occurred at Zero Bond in New York City on July 18. The clip shows a melee ensuing inside the club. Jordan circles the chaos and security tries to restrain him. According to TMZ, the incident started after Travis confronted a man for filming him. People from La Flame's crew then allegedly started throwing bottles, and Jordan is said to have jumped in to try and diffuse the situation.

Afterward, Travis and Jordan were reportedly removed from the venue.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's team for comment.

In other Travis Scott-related news, the Texas artist was recently sued by employees of a charter yacht service for allegedy fighting with staff during an incident in 2024. Travis was arrested for the incident and 2024. However, all criminal charged were dropped a couple months later.

Bradford Cohen, the attorney who represented Travis in the criminal case, offered the following statement to XXL about the new lawsuit:

"We are currently not representing Mr. Scott on this frivolous civil lawsuit. We very clearly beat all the criminal charges that were filed against Mr. Scott that evening because they had no basis in law or fact. He was never charged, nor was he even accused of a battery that evening. He was arrested for Disorderly Intox. and Trespassing. This case is nothing more than an attempt at a money grab and I believe they will not be successful. In fact I would counter sue for the breach of contract by the Capt. , crew and owner of the yacht."

See footage from the club brawl reportedly involving Travis Scott and Jordan Clarkson below.

Watch Video Shows Fight Before Travis Scott and New York Knicks' Jordan Clarkson Removed From Club Following a Bottle-Throwing Incident

See 10 of the Shortest Beefs in Hip-Hop Beefs within rap that ended quickly.