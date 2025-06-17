There’s a Big Reason Why Pusha T Has All the Smoke for Travis Scott and It Starts With Loyalty

Hear him clearly, Pusha T isn't feeling Travis Scott. Street rap has been served by plenty of hip-hop's elite over the years, but no one does it quite like Clipse. Their forthcoming album, Let God Sort Em Out, finds Push and Malice delivering street-certified bars at the highest level while unleashing their truths. On the new song "So Be It," Push surprisingly takes aim at Travis Scott. Shortly after its arrival, an entire story about why the Virginia MC felt it was necessary to address it on the record has been revealed.

What Lyrics on "So Be It" Are Aimed at Travis Scott?

On Tuesday (June 17), Clipse dropped the new video for their Pharrell-produced track "So Be It," which finds the brothers Thornton spitting facts about opps who aren't valid. The visual features Clipse dropping immaculate bars in front of palatial abode. Last night (June 16), Funkmaster Flex premiered the song on his Hot 97 radio show, and early convos across social media showed that fans thought the pointed lyrics were aimed at Ye. But today, it's clear Push's darts are directed at Travis besides the obvious Utopia reference.

"You cried in front of me, you died in front of me/Calabasas took your bi**h and your pride in front of me/Heard Utopia had moved right up the street/And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat/The ’net gon' call it the way that they see it/But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it/They wouldn't believe it, but I can't unsee it/Lucky I ain't TMZ it, so be it, so be it," Pusha raps.

A.E. likely refers to Alexander "A.E." Edwards, the best friend of Tyga, who once dated Kylie Jenner. The Kardashians sister lives in Calabasas, has her own cosmetics line and is Travis' ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two kids, Stormi and Aire.

The tea is boiling and Push is spilling all of it.

What's the Story Behind Pusha T's Beef With Travis Scott?

In a previously unheard convo from an interview with GQ Hype, Pusha confirmed he was in fact throwing scathing words at Travis Scott on the track. The Clipse member described a day a few years ago when he and his brother were out in Paris recording at the Louis Vuitton studio. This was likely around 2023, when Travis dropped "Meltdown," on which Drake claimed he melted down Pharrell chains bought from an auction.

Trav came to Pharrell's studio to play his new album, assumed to be Utopia. The project included production and vocals from P, causing Pusha to question why Travis was playing both sides, being that he knew he had a Drake verse going at Pharrell and Pusha, yet excluded Drake's "Meltdown" verse from the listening. Push's beef with Drake was no secret.

"He sees me and Malice there," Pusha recalls of Travis. "He's like, 'Oh, man, everybody's here,' he's smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his f**king monkey dance. We weren't into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us and Pharrell listening to it]. And then a week later, you hear 'Meltdown,' which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse].”

Pusha T proceeded to call Travis Scott a "whore" for his lack of loyalty and doing "underhanded, weird sh*t" like on "Sicko Mode" when Drake seemed to diss Ye despite Travis’ close ties to Ye or when Travis joined Future and Metro Boomin at Rolling Loud last year and excitedly asked them to tease "Like That," the track that set off the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy.

"He was on the [Rolling Loud] stage like, 'Play that, play that!' He don't have no picks, no loyalty to nobody," Pusha added." "He'll jump around whatever he feels is hot or cling onto whatever he feels is hot. But you can play those games with those people…We're not in your mix. Keep your mix over there."

Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out arrives July 11.

Take a look at the video for "So Be It" and hear the shade thrown Travis' way.

Watch Clipse's "So Be It" Video

​​