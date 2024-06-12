Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Yeat and More to Perform at Beach, Please! Music Festival in Romania

Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Yeat and some more of the biggest rappers in the game are taking their talents to Romania for Beach, Please!, the go-to music festival of the year.

This summer, experience hip-hop on another level on the Romanian Black Sea Coast. More than 200 artists will perform across five stages for 100,00 people from July 10 - 14. Chief Keef, Don Toliver, Gucci Mane and Wiz Khalifa are among rap's respected performers hitting the stages at Beach, Please! in Costinesti, Romania. More artists will be announced.

The daily line-up for the five-day event includes:

Thursday, July 11: Yeat, Ice Spice, Chief Keef and City Morgue

Friday, July 12: Don Toliver, Anitta, Trippie Redd, Lil Tjay, Rich Amiri, Gucci Mane and DJ Spinall

Saturday, July 13: Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, NLE Choppa, Rich The Kid, Lil Pump and 6ix9ine

Sunday, July 14: Travis Scott, French Montana and Swae Lee

The must-see festival this summer has affordable ticket options for all pockets. The General Access 5-Day Pass starts from $194.80 (179 EUR), while one-day passes start from $65.30 (60 euro).

Beach, Please! also offers VIP and Ultra VIP passes starting at $358.04 (329 EUR). A VIP pass includes priority fast-lane access, elevated platform views, table reservations, dedicated bar service and private restrooms.

Each ticket is personalized with the participant's name and is non-transferable, ensuring a hassle-free and secure entry process.

Buy tickets here at beach-please.ro.

For rap fans looking to fly to Romania for Beach, Please!, the festival is easily accessible from major airports, being just a 45-minute drive from Constanta's Mihail Kogalniceanu Airport or a three-hour drive from Bucharest's Henri Coanda Airport.

Accessing the festival is best done by public transportation. The Romanian transport ministry has increased the number of trains to accommodate festival-goers, including many night services, which can be viewed here.

Accommodations may be available in the city of Costinesti as well as nearby towns such as Mamaia, Constanta, Eforie, Tuzla and Olimp. Over 100 buses run non-stop to prevent anyone from being stranded.

There is also the camping experience at Beach, Please!. The festival campsite is equipped with showers, toilets, security, 24/7 video surveillance and lockers. Tents can be be brought in with a camping pass or a pre-pitched tent is available for purchase on the festival website.

Experience what Beach, Please! has to offer here. And if there’s any further convincing needed to cop a ticket, check out the videos from last year below.

Watch Everything You Need to Know About Beach, Please! Music Festival

Watch Performances From Beach, Please! in 2023

This editorial is presented by Beach, Please!.