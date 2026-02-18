Yeat Goes Full Shock Marketing With Dangling Arm Promo Inspired by The Sopranos for A Dangerous Lyfe Album

Yeat uses a shock marketing stunt for his album rollout of his upcoming project, A Dangerous Lyfe.

It looks as if Yeat is taking his album rollout to an extreme level. On Tuesday (Feb. 17), a video surfaced online of a taxi driving through New York City with what appeared to be the rapper's tattooed arm hanging out of the trunk. On the rear of the yellow cab was a black bumper sticker that read, "Lyfe Is Dangerous ADL," which is in reference to Yeat's soon-to-be-released LP, A Dangerous Lyfe.

Yeat would later share a clip of the marketing stunt on his X account, writing, "ion need my arm imma still drop the album. ADL."

The dangling arm promotion is notably similar to a campaign HBO utilized in 2006 for the final season premiere of The Sopranos. The macabre promotion was aimed to evoke the danger of mob life by having taxis drive around with a fake arm hanging from the trunk with the show's logo on the bumper. The campaign was considered shock value at the time and turned heads from unsuspecting people.

As for Yeat, it might be a warning sign to his fans that his album is not for the weak. The California rapper is dropping his sixth project, A Dangerous Lyfe, on Feb. 20. The opus arrives two years after his full-length studio effort, Lyfestyle, in 2024.

See Yeat's Dangling Arm Promo for His New Album A Dangerous Lyfe

Get our free mobile app