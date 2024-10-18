Yeat, Big Boogie, Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

October continues to provide fans with more musical treats. This week, a popular Northwest rapper drops his second album in 2024, a rising Memphis, Tenn. artist keeps his momentum going with a new album, two New York spittas release a sequel to a well-received collab and more.

Yeat Delivers Lyfestyle Album

After dropping his 2093 album back in February, Yeat spins the block with his new album Lyfestyle. The Northwest rapper delivers 22 songs on his second offering of 2024. As normal, Yeat has been somewhat mum on the projects lending to a mysterious aura. Filled with mostly solo tracks, Yeat does get guest appearances from Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Don Toliver and Summrs.

Big Boogie Drops Ether

Big Boogie is keeping his momentum going in 2024. Fresh off a performance at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Memphis, Tenn. rapper drops his second offering of the year with Ether. The follow-up to his February Gangsta Grillz mixtape Redrum Wizard, Ether features 18 new tracks and assists from Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, DJ Drama, GloRilla and others.

Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh Drop Stabbed & Shot 2

Nine years after dropping their first collab project Cocaine Cowboys, Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh are still at it. Now, they've doubled back again with the new joint release Stabbed & Shot 2. The duo showcases hardbody bars and elite lyricism on the latest release, which features guest spots from Dave East, Ransom, OT The Real, ElCamino and others. Benny and Spesh delivered warning shots on the previously released tracks "High Stakes," "Brick Special" and "Jesus Arms" featuring Busta Rhymes. This is 38 Spesh's second release of the year following Mother and Gun. BTB released his major label debut Everybody Can't Go in January.

Listen to all the new projects from Juice Wrld, 03 Greedo, Jaden and more below.