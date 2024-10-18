Yeat, Big Boogie, Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Yeat, Big Boogie, Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

CMG / Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records / T.C.F. Music Group/Black Soprano Family

October continues to provide fans with more musical treats. This week, a popular Northwest rapper drops his second album in 2024, a rising Memphis, Tenn. artist keeps his momentum going with a new album, two New York spittas release a sequel to a well-received collab and more.

Yeat Delivers Lyfestyle Album

After dropping his 2093 album back in February, Yeat spins the block with his new album Lyfestyle. The Northwest rapper delivers 22 songs on his second offering of 2024. As normal, Yeat has been somewhat mum on the projects lending to a mysterious aura. Filled with mostly solo tracks, Yeat does get guest appearances from Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Don Toliver and Summrs.

Read More: Here's How Grammy Voting Actually Works

Big Boogie Drops Ether

Big Boogie is keeping his momentum going in 2024. Fresh off a performance at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Memphis, Tenn. rapper drops his second offering of the year with Ether. The follow-up to his February Gangsta Grillz mixtape Redrum Wizard, Ether features 18 new tracks and assists from Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, DJ Drama, GloRilla and others.

Read More: Hip-Hop's Biggest First-Week Sales for Projects in 2024

Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh Drop Stabbed & Shot 2

Nine years after dropping their first collab project Cocaine CowboysBenny The Butcher and 38 Spesh are still at it. Now, they've doubled back again with the new joint release Stabbed & Shot 2. The duo showcases hardbody bars and elite lyricism on the latest release, which features guest spots from Dave East, Ransom, OT The Real, ElCamino and others. Benny and Spesh delivered warning shots on the previously released tracks "High Stakes," "Brick Special" and "Jesus Arms" featuring Busta Rhymes. This is 38 Spesh's second release of the year following Mother and Gun. BTB released his major label debut Everybody Can't Go in January.

Listen to all the new projects from Juice Wrld, 03 GreedoJaden and more below.

  • Lyfestyle

    Yeat
    Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records
    loading...

  • Ether

    Big Boogie
    CMG
    loading...

  • Stabbed & Shot 2

    Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh
    T.C.F. Music Group/Black Soprano Family
    loading...

  • I Pray You Die

    Baby Kia
    Baby Kia/Artist Partner Group
    loading...

  • In Silly We Trust

    TisaKorean
    JaZZZy/Nice Life Recording Company
    loading...

  • 2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love EP

    Jaden
    MSFTSrep/Three Six Zero Recordings
    loading...

  • Goodbye Horses

    ian
    Columbia Records
    loading...

  • Quaranta Deluxe

    Danny Brown
    Warp Records Limited
    loading...

  • Hella Greedy

    03 Greedo and Helluva
    Alamo Records/Sony Music Entertainment
    loading...

See 20 of the Best-Selling Hip-Hop Albums of All Time

Filed Under: 03 greedo, 38 Spesh, Baby Kia, Bangers, Benny The Butcher, Big Boogie, Danny Brown, DC The Don, Ian, Jaden Smith, Lil Durk, TisaKorean, Yeat
Categories: Music, New Music, News

More From XXL