October 2024 New Music Releases

With only two months left into 2024, the release schedule for new hip-hop albums show no signs of slowing down. Following album drops from rappers Future, LL Cool J, DaBaby and others in September, October is shaping up to be a month of hot releases as well.

Rod Wave Making Another Album Run With Last Lap

Rod Wave has been cranking out albums consistently since 2017. This month, the Florida rhymer will keep his streak going and deliver his fifth project, Last Lap, on Oct. 11.

The album comes as Rod celebrates his latest sales certifications. According to the Record Industry Association of America, Rod's 2023 album, Nostalgia, has been certified platinum (one million sold). Additionally, Rod's previous four albums have gone platinum. The 26-year-old artist now has 51 new gold and platinum certifications in 2024, placing him in the top 40 of most-certified artists.

Congrats to Rod Wave!

GloRilla Is Set to Glow With Her Debut Studio Album Glorious

Following her mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, which she dropped in April of 2024, GloRilla is looking to shine with her official debut album, Glorious, on CMG/Interscope Records. Confirmed for an Oct. 11 release, the Memphis rapper unveiled the album cover on her Instagram page back in September. The artwork features a photo illustration of a young Glo rocking gold hoop earrings.

Big Glo is eager to drop Glorious, which she proclaimed is a classic.

"Just listen to my album from front to back & wowww i really put together a classic album [four teary-eyed emojis and two hearts on fire emojis]," GloRilla wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Dej Loaf Is Ready for Fall With End of Summer Album

After a four-year hiatus, Dej Loaf is back with a new album and a subsequent tour to support her project. On Sept. 27, the Detroit native hopped on her Instagram account to announce the title of her new opus, which is called End of Summer. Due on Oct. 11, the set's first single is the sultry rap ballad, "BNB." Watch the video below.

Additionally, Dej shared news about her previously postponed Where My Fans Tour. The "Try Me" rhymer announced that she is adjusting the tour dates and including more cities in her itinerary. Dej plans to release the updated schedule after her album drops.

"Patience is a virtue!" she wrote in her IG post below. "For those who are with me until the wheels fall off it's up and I can't wait to see you all soon!"

See all the new projects from Toosii, Dom Kennedy, Tee Grizzley and more dropping in October below.