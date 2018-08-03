Get ready for a wild ride on the La Flame side. On Friday (Aug. 3), Travis Scott opens the gates to his new solo album, Astroworld.

Trav's new project has been in the making for a while. He first announced the album in May of 2016, before the release of his previous album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. Following its release, the joint project with Quavo, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, seemed to become his priority and earlier this year, he became a new father, which no doubt took up the bulk of his time.

Last month, it got real when news started to come out that Travis was putting the finishing touches on Astroworld in Hawaii along with the help of Mike Dean, Nav, Gunna, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Allen Ritter, Amir “Cash” Esmailian, Frank Dukes, Sonny Digital, WondaGurl and Wheezy.

The finished product contains 17 songs with features from Drake, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Migos and many more. Noticeably missing is "Watch" featuring Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert, which was introduced in May and presumed to be the lead single.

The release comes with a bit of controversy concerning its album art. Created by famed photographer David LaChapelle, there are two versions of the cover; a kid-friendly one that shows children outside of an apparent amusement park and a darker alternate that features a naked woman and a contortionist. Trav caught heat for reportedly removing a suggestive image of transgender model Amanda Lepore from the alternate cover of the album.

The name and cover of the offering are a reference to the now defunct Six Flags AstroWorld theme park, which was located in Houston and closed in 2005. The park clearly holds a special place in the Texas rapper's heart and is a theme of the project. "That’s what it’s going to sound like, like taking an amusement park away from kids," Trav said in a recent interview about the album's vibe. "We want it back. We want the building back. That’s why I’m doing it. It took the fun out of the city.”

Listen to Travis Scott's Astroworld album below.

Travis Scott's Astroworld Album Tracklist

