Travis Scott ‘Astroworld’ Album: Rapper Brings Drake, Frank Ocean and More Along for the Ride
Get ready for a wild ride on the La Flame side. On Friday (Aug. 3), Travis Scott opens the gates to his new solo album, Astroworld.
Trav's new project has been in the making for a while. He first announced the album in May of 2016, before the release of his previous album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. Following its release, the joint project with Quavo, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, seemed to become his priority and earlier this year, he became a new father, which no doubt took up the bulk of his time.
Last month, it got real when news started to come out that Travis was putting the finishing touches on Astroworld in Hawaii along with the help of Mike Dean, Nav, Gunna, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Allen Ritter, Amir “Cash” Esmailian, Frank Dukes, Sonny Digital, WondaGurl and Wheezy.
The finished product contains 17 songs with features from Drake, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Migos and many more. Noticeably missing is "Watch" featuring Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert, which was introduced in May and presumed to be the lead single.
The release comes with a bit of controversy concerning its album art. Created by famed photographer David LaChapelle, there are two versions of the cover; a kid-friendly one that shows children outside of an apparent amusement park and a darker alternate that features a naked woman and a contortionist. Trav caught heat for reportedly removing a suggestive image of transgender model Amanda Lepore from the alternate cover of the album.
The name and cover of the offering are a reference to the now defunct Six Flags AstroWorld theme park, which was located in Houston and closed in 2005. The park clearly holds a special place in the Texas rapper's heart and is a theme of the project. "That’s what it’s going to sound like, like taking an amusement park away from kids," Trav said in a recent interview about the album's vibe. "We want it back. We want the building back. That’s why I’m doing it. It took the fun out of the city.”
Listen to Travis Scott's Astroworld album below.
Travis Scott's Astroworld Album Tracklist
1. "Stargazing"
Produced by Sonny Digital, B Wheezy, B Korn & 30 Roc
Lyrics:
Travis Scott
Jamie Lepe
B Wheezy
Mike Dean
CyHi the Prynce
B Korn
30 Roc
Sonny Digital
2. "Carousel" featuring Frank Ocean
Produced by Hit-Boy
Lyrics:
Hit-Boy
Travis Scott
Frank Ocean
3. "Sicko Mode" featuring Drake
Produced by Tay Keith, Oz, Rogét Chahayed, Cubeatz & Hit-Boy
Lyrics:
Mike Dean
Hit-Boy
Travis Scott
Drake
Tay Keith
Oz
Mirsad Dervic
CyHi the Prynce
4. "R.I.P. Screw"
Produced by FKi 1st & Travis Scott
Lyrics:
Swae Lee
Travis Scott
Mike Dean
5. "Stop Trying to Be God"
Produced by J Beatzz, Travis Scott & Mike Dean #MWA
Lyrics:
Cubeatz
James Blake
Travis Scott
6. "No Bystanders"
Produced by Gezin 808 Mafia, wondaGURL, TM88 & Mike Dean #MWA
Lyrics:
Travis Scott
Sheck Wes
Juice WRLD
Mike Dean
WondaGurl
7. "Skeletons" featuring Tame Impala, The Weeknd & Pharrell
Produced by Tame Impala
Lyrics:
Reine Fiske
Kevin Parker
Mike Dean
The Weeknd
Pharrell Williams
Travis Scott
8. "Wake Up" featuring The Weeknd
Produced by Sevn Thomas, Wallis Lane & Frank Dukes
Lyrics:
Frank Dukes
Travis Scott
Wallis Lane
Sevn Thomas
The Weeknd
Mike Dean
9. "5% Tint"
Produced by FKi 1st
Lyrics:
FKi 1st
Mike Dean
CyHi the Prynce
Travis Scott
10. "NC-17" featuring 21 Savage
Produced by Boi-1da & Cubeatz
Lyrics:
Boi-1da
Mike Dean
Travis Scott
21 Savage
Johnny Stefene
11. "Astrothunder"
Produced by Frank Dukes, John Mayer, Travis Scott & Thundercat
Lyrics:
John Mayer
Thundercat
Frank Dukes
Travis Scott
12. "Yosemite"
Produced by Turbo & June James
Lyrics:
June James
Gunna
NAV
Travis Scott
13. "Can’t Say" featuring Nav
Produced by wondaGURL & Frank Dukes
Lyrics:
WondaGurl
London Cyr
Travis Scott
Sonny Digital
Mike Dean
Frank Dukes
Don Toliver
14. "Who? What!" featuring Migos
Produced by 30 Roc &Cardo
Lyrics:
Cardo
Travis Scott
Quavo
30 Roc
Takeoff
15. "Butterfly Effect"
Produced by Murda Beatz
Lyrics:
Donald Paton
Jacques Webster
Murda Beatz
16. "Houstonfornication"
Produced by Sevn Thomas & Wallis Lane
Lyrics:
Travis Scott
Sevn Thomas
Wallis Lane
17. "Coffee Bean"
Produced by Nineteen85
Lyrics:
Mike Dean
Nineteen85
Tim Suby
Travis Scott
CyHi the Prynce
<iframe src="https://tools.applemusic.com/embed/v1/album/1421241217?at=1000lvbZ&country=ca" width="100%" height="500px" frameborder="0"></iframe>
See New Music Releases for August 2018