Denzel Curry, Childish Gambino, JT and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Hip-hop fans are hoping the second half of 2024 can be as big as the first. This week, a South Florida lyricist drops a star-studded sequel, a multi-Grammy-winning rapper delivers his final project under his famed moniker, a former duo member supplies her debut solo project and more.

Denzel Curry Returns With King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2

Denzel Curry returns with the second volume of King of the Mischievous South series. The official sequel to Denzel Curry’s 2012 mixtape is the Florida rapper's first full-length release since 2022’s Melt My Eyez See Your Future album. Following the release of his single "Hot One" on June 5, Curry also revealed the new project would be a star-studded affair. Project Pat, Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Ferg, Maxo Kream, Kenny Mason, Ski Mask the Slump God are just a few of the names set to appear on the new album.

Donald Glover Drops Off Final Childish Gambino Album Bando Stone & The New World

Donald Glover has returned as Childish Gambino for one more run, dropping off his final album Bando Stone & The New World. The 17-track effort features appearances from Yeat, Flo Milli and others. The project also includes the lead single "Lithonia" that Gambino dropped earlier in July. Bando Stone & The New World serves as Donald Glover’s second album of 2024 following Atavista in May, the revamped version of his 2020 LP 3.15.20.

JT Releases Debut Solo Album City Cinderella

After dropping off her first official solo single "Sideways" way back in February, JT has finally released her debut solo affair City Cinderella. Days after announcing the project, the Miami rapper added that she'll also be taking it on the road this summer. The 21-date City Cinderella Tour will kick off in Kansas City on Aug. 20 and end in Los Angeles on Sept. 22. As for the album, it features appearances from DJ Khaled, Jeezy, Stunna Girl and others.

