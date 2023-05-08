The Break Presents – Sexyy Red

The Sexyy Red movement is undeniable right now. Both her name and lyrics have been everywhere as of late. And the St. Louis native is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to virality, co-signs and engagement across social media and streaming platforms.

A decent amount of her recent ascension is owed to the release of “Pound Town,” a racy anthem threaded with clubbable lyrics. The track—more than fitting for the upcoming summer season of being back outside—has already climbed upwards of 4 million spins on YouTube and Spotify each. This rush of momentum feels new to outsiders. But for Sexyy, it’s a culmination of the work she’s been putting in for five years now.

Sexyy Red’s career started out of spite. Back in the late 2010s, she became aware of her then-boyfriend’s infidelity. So as a response, she laced a diss track with her sentiments towards the situation. Though she never officially released it, Sexyy showed the dogging record to people and based off of their positive reactions, got the assurance she needed to try her hand at being an artist. The first couple of songs that took off for her in 2018 were a remix of FBG Duck’s “Slide” and “A Thousand Jugs,” a slummed-out rewrap of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles.” From those moments early on, Sexyy continued pouring into her brand of confident, carnival vibes over heavy-handed beats.

In 2021, she compiled a full project of those and tagged it with the name Ghetto Superstar. The 8-song effort, led by “Ghetto Freestyle” and “Sticky Icky (Roll Det),” was lighter in terms of depth but simultaneously showcased her formula of relaxed cadences, red-letter bars and a midwestern drawl that effectively molded it all together. That same year, she also released a momentum-shifting song called “Slob On My Ckat," which paid homage to Tear Da Club Up Thugs classic "Slob on My Knob" and started to reach mainstream heights.

From there, Sexyy kept releasing loosies, including 2022 collaborations with Sukihana (“Born By the River”), Rob49 (“Tired”) and her homegirl Summer Walker (“Sense Dat God Gave You"). After that, she slid into 2023 with a point to prove, starting off the release of the sexually charged heater “Pound Town.” The Tay Keith-produced smash took over timelines on every platform and received nods from peers like Cardi B and JT, among plenty of others who quoted the lyrics "I'm out of town, thuggin' with my rounds/My coochie pink, my booty-hole brown."

Rounding out the spring season and now with nearly 2 million monthly Spotify listeners, Red continued to climb with notable features on NLE Choppa’s “Slut Me Out" and Gloss Up's "Check," as well as the self-released banger “Female Gucci Mane.” In the near future, fans can expect more singles, more collaborations and a new mixtape. Until then though, she came through The Break: Live to talk about the making of "Pound Town," her friendship with Summer Walker, working with NLE Choppa and much more. Check out the full interview below.

Standouts:

"Pound Town"

"Born By The River" by Sukihana

"Slob On My Ckat"

"Female Gucci Mane"

NLE Choppa's "Slut Me Out" featuring Sexyy Red

Ghetto Superstar