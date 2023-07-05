NLE Choppa Defends Sexyy Red After People Throw Things at Her During Recent Performances

NLE Choppa has come out in defense of Sexyy Red after two of the "Pound Town" rapper's recent shows ended with audience members throwing stuff at her.

NLE Chopppa Defends Sexyy Red

On Tuesday (July 4), NLE Choppa posted a message on his Twitter account standing up for Sexyy Red and urging her not get down due to the mean comments and terrible reception at her recent shows.

"I keep seeing the hate y'all having on my girl Sexyy Red," NLE Choppa prefaced his post. "I'm just a real supporter, a real fan, I love her energy. And I love her music, personally. Y'all need to stop doing people like that and treating people like that. Y'all ain't gon' always hear something that you accustomed to or used to. Y'all need people like Sexyy Red to create a balance from serious music. S**t that you can have fun to. Y'all need to stop doing that girl like that."

NLE Choppa has taken a liking to Sexyy Red after she was featured on his "Slut Me Out (Remix)" earlier this year. She even appeared in the music video where she was walked like a dog along with Sukihana by NLE Choppa.

NLE Choppa captioned the post defending Sexyy Red, "Y’all don’t know how comments can effect someone everyday life. Keep being you @SexyyRed314_ don’t change for nobody but yourself! You know I’m supporting!"

People Throw Things at Sexyy Red During Recent Performances

Sexyy Red's recent performances haven't been going swimmingly. Last month, she performed at Lyrical Lemonade's 2023 Summer Smash festival in Chicago and had to check the crowd after things were thrown at her during her set. Last week, she became upset during a performance at a strip club in Detroit when someone threw money at her while she was rapping.

