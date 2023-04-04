NLE Choppa Faces Backlash for Walking Sukihana by Her Hair for Music Video

NLE Choppa is facing backlash for walking rapper Sukihana by her hair in his new video for "Slut Me Out (Remix)."

On Monday (April 3), NLE Choppa and Sukihana shared on their social media pages a behind-the-scenes video from the set of their "Slut Me Out (Remix)" shoot. In the clip, the Memphis rapper is walking Suki by her bright yellow hair. Choppa is also holding the hair of another woman, rapper Sexxy Red, and walking her as well. Suki captioned her video, "Submissive play is something I love to do. Stop kink shaming."

The video, which you can see at the bottom of this post, has generated a tidal wave of angry reactions on social media. Many people found the clip repulsive and degrading to Black women. Others are shocked that NLE Choppa would allow himself to degrade Black women in a music video.

"I’m sorry but the wildest thing about them h**s getting walked like a dog is the fact is it’s by NLE Choppa. I thought he was on his Mr Holistic black queens over everything journey [cry laughing emoji] like we all know Suki & the other girl are h**s, so I’m not even surprised by the s**t they do," tweeted one person.

Meanwhile, former rapper Lil Mama, of "Lip Gloss" fame, apparently commented on a social media post of the video and deleted it. However, Suki caught wind of her comment and told Lil Mama to back off.

"They said the girl “lil mama” that sing that lip gloss song was in the comments speaking on me. If I was y’all I would tell her leave me tf alone," she warned in her tweet.

"They said Lil mama think she better then people just because she got to perform on stage with Jayz and Alicia keys," Suki added, referring to Lil Mama's infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards stage-bombing incident.

Lil Mama addressed why she commented on Suki's clip on The Shade Room's blog post about the offending video. Read below.

See the backlash from fans and watch NLE Choppa, Sukihana and Sexxy Redd in the video below.

See People's Reactions to NLE Choppa Walking Sukihana

Watch NLE Choppa Walk Sukihana by Her Hair in Video Shoot Below