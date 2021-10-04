Here Are the Most Remixed Hip-Hop Songs of the Last Decade

When a rap song is taking off regionally or worldwide, other artists take notice. Fellow rappers give props to the creator of the track, use the song as a soundtrack to their posts on social media or drop footage of themselves enjoying the track. In other cases, artists love a buzzing single so much that they want to reinterpret it in their own style. Enter the remix. Songs getting remixed is a common practice in hip-hop for decades now. Due to the speed of the internet, the part of it that has changed is that it's much easier to find out about a song that's picking up across the country, even easier to get into the studio and rework it and then release it on a DSP of choice. Over the last decade, hip-hop remixes are even more popular. XXL highlights some of the songs that have been remixed the most often in the lat 10 years.

Playboi Carti's 2017 breakthrough hit, "Magnolia," which peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, introduced the world to the Atlanta rapper. The song's production was unlike anything else out there at the time thanks to the work of Pi'erre Bourne. The beat along with Carti's popularity helped the track grow further than the artist himself may have anticipated. A Hot 100 hit helped put "Magnolia" on a lot of rappers' radars. Lil Wayne jumped on the instrumental, as did K Camp and several other rhymers.

In more recent times, Florida rapper SpotemGottem's 2020 song "BeatBox" is easily the most remixed recent rap hit. The beat, produced by Damn E, is full of bass, and the flow Spotem uses on it is unique. The TikTok takeover followed and the JuneBug challenge to the sounds of "BeatBox" was everywhere. Rapper after rapper wanted their swing at it. The first official remix with Pooh Shiesty kicked things off then DaBaby, Latto, Dreezy, NLE Choppa and more put their best lyrics forward. All the official and unofficial remixes helped SpotemGottem's original track climb to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

From Blueface's "Thotiana" to Desiigner's "Panda" and more, check out the list below for the most remixed hip-hop songs of the last decade.