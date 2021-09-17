SpotemGottem Shot Multiple Times in Road Rage Shooting – Report

SpotemGottem has been shot in Miami.

The Florida rapper, born Nehemiah Harden, was reportedly shot multiple times on Florida's I-95 highway, north of NW 125 Street. A rep for the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to XXL on Friday (Sept. 17) that the driver and rear passenger, which they did not name, were victims in the incident stemming from a road rage incident on the highway. The shooting took place at approximately 3:19 a.m., with the car they were in being shot 22 times on the driver's side.

"The victim’s vehicle (Dodge Charger) was observed to have twenty-two entrance holes made to its drivers’ side," the rep from the FHP told XXL.

The driver of the white Dodge Charger, and SpotemGottem, who was in the rear passenger seat, were traveling southbound on I-95 when the myriad of bullets began to ring out from another vehicle. The driver exited I-95 at NW 125 Street where he contacted authorities.

Spotem suffered gunshot wounds to both his legs while the driver sustained an injury to his hip. Both Spotem and the unidentified driver were transported to Aventura Hospital and are in stable condition.

Dee Phatboy, the rhymer's manager, apparently told TMZ today that his artist and the driver were shot with an automatic weapon.

Other reports claim that the viral "Beat Box" rapper, who's responsible for the song that accompanied the well-known #BeatBoxChallenge, was the victim of a drive-by shooting while leaving the studio. TMZ reports Spotem was being driven from a Miami recording studio when the shooting transpired on the highway.

The unsettling news comes months after the Jacksonville, Fla. native was arrested in Miami on charges of Aggravated Assault With a Firearm, Firearm Possession as a Convicted Felon and Accessory After the Fact.

The incident took place back in July and the rhymer was taken into custody on July 15 after a warrant was issued for his arrest days prior on July 13. The arrest was reportedly in connection to a June incident, in which SpotemGotem allegedly pointed a gun at a parking attendant in the South Beach section of Miami over a $80 parking fee at a garage located on Collins Avenue. He was apprehended by the Miami Beach Police Department, with assistance from U.S. Marshals, at 20805 Biscayne Blvd., which is listed as AC Hotel Miami Aventura.

Aside from SpotemGottem having one of the biggest records this year, he released his mixtape, Most Wanted, back in May.

XXL has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department, a rep for SpotemGottem and the rapper's attorney for a comment.