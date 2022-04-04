Vote for the 10th Spot in the 2022 XXL Freshman Class

The 2022 XXL Freshman Class is almost in session. This year marks the 15th anniversary of Freshman so the celebration is coming. Before the big reveal of the cover featuring this year's artists, it's time for you to choose the coveted 10th spot, powered by SoundCloud. The world's largest music and audio platform has provided hip-hop fans with the opportunity to discover many past XXL Freshmen through their SoundCloud profiles for years. Beginning today (April 4), the polls are now open for fans to vote for the 10th spot for the 2022 XXL Freshman Class.

Voting is simple. Visit the 10th spot voting page here and select the artist who you think deserves to be a Freshman. You can vote once every hour, whether you're on a smartphone, laptop or desktop, so be sure to bookmark the voting page. Past winners of the 10th spot include Dizzy Wright, Jarren Benton, Iggy Azalea, Kidd Kidd, Lil Yachty, the late XXXTentacion, Blueface, 24kGoldn and DDG.

Polls for the 2022 XXL Freshman 10th spot will remain open for the next seven days, ending on April 10 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Remember to use the official hashtag when promoting your favorite artist for the 10th spot on social media: #XXLFreshman. While you're at it, make sure to follow XXL on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to be one of the first to find out when the entire 2022 XXL Freshman Class is announced.

Take a look back at the XXL Freshman experience over the years by watching all the cyphers, freestyles and interviews. Head over to XXL's YouTube channel to see the memorable moments and conversations with the 2021 XXL Freshman Class, which features 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, Lakeyah, Coi Leray, Toosii, Blxst, Rubi Rose, Iann Dior and DDG.

And hit the link below to access the XXL 10th spot voting page and check back throughout the week to cast more votes for the artist you want to enter the 2022 XXL Freshman Class.